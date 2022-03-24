Saginaw Neurologist Raising Funds for Ukrainian Victims

Dr. Debasish Mridha and his wife both studied in Ukraine before emigrating to the U.S. in the 1990s; their MIIPH Ukrainian Relief Fund is collecting donations to support aid and recovery

SAGINAW, Mich., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saginaw physician / author / philanthropist Debasish Mridha and his wife Chinu Mridha have organized the MIIPH Ukrainian Relief Fund to generate financial support for refugees from Ukraine.

The Mridhas, who attended college in Kiev, Ukraine, before emigrating to the United States, founded the Mridha Foundation after Dr. Mridha established his Saginaw, Mich. neurology practice, Michigan Advanced Neurology Center (MANC). More recently, in 2021, they founded Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness (MIIPH), an organization dedicated to peace, nonviolence, and education.

The MIIPH Ukrainian Relief Fund, launched March 21, will continue raising funds for one month. Monies collected will be funneled to the USA for UNHCR relief efforts spearheaded by the United Nations, which is dedicated to aggregating international support for victims of the war currently happening in Ukraine.

Anyone interested in donating to the MIIPH Ukrainian Relief Fund can do at www.miiph.org or by visiting https://unrefugees-ukraine.funraise.org/fundraiser/miiph.

MIIPH is an organization of the Mridha Foundation, a nonprofit created by the Mridhas in 2001 to support educational institutions and philanthropies in Saginaw and beyond. In addition to leading his neurology practice and the Foundation, Dr. Mridha has published five books of his writings. His quotes are widely circulated through social media and various online sites.

"We are strongly committed to a peaceful resolution for the people of Ukraine and for promoting the goodwill of all nations and the right for everyone to live in peace," says Dr. Mridha. "I started the Institute because there will always be a need to make more peace in the world, especially right now."

About MIIPH: Founded in 2021, the Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness (MIIPH) is a 501(c)(3) company and a subsidiary of the Mridha Foundation. Based in Saginaw, Mich., the Institute is dedicated to promoting peace, happiness, and harmony through education, advocacy, and conscious consideration for others. For more information, visit http://www.miiph.org.

