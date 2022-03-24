The new investment comes on the heels of rapid retail expansion, helping fuel innovation and category growth in the pet supplements space.

ST. LOUIS, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Native Pet , a pet nutrition company that makes all-natural, highly effective, and limited ingredient pet supplements for dogs, announced today the closing of $6 million in Series A funding led by CAVU Venture Partners with participation from Mars' Companion Fund and Selva Ventures. Launched in 2017, the brand has already met major growth milestones and intends to use this round of capital to continue that strategic growth online and at retail locations, while expanding their innovative portfolio of whole-food pet supplements.

Native Pet Scoops Up $6 Million in Series A Funding Led by CAVU Venture Partners (PRNewswire)

"We are in the early days of the pet supplement category. The majority of consumers are still using mass-produced daily meal regimens (like kibble). They are waking up to the fact that their dogs may have unique nutritional needs that aren't being met today. Supplements offer a value proposition that kibble alone can't deliver. Using supplements creates a customized diet unique to their dog" said Dan Schaefer, CEO and Cofounder of Native Pet. "Ask yourself, if humans use supplements to tailor their nutrition, why shouldn't we also for pets? We actually have more control over our pet's diet than we do our own."

"With the significant rise in pet ownership over the past two years, today's pet parents are increasingly focused on the health and well-being of their beloved animals," said Brett Thomas, Cofounder of CAVU Venture Partners. "Native Pet is answering the call of modern-day pet owners who are looking beyond traditional kibble to enhance their pet's well-being with highly nutritious and differentiated products. We are thrilled to partner with Dan and Pat as they reimagine pet nutrition to improve the health and happiness of pets everywhere."

With its disruptive approach to supplement formulation, Native Pet is making it more seamless than ever to keep your pets happy and healthy. All nine products in the Native Pet portfolio are created alongside certified veterinary nutritionists and are function-driven to provide dogs with unique benefits based on need. Minimally processed and made with whole-food ingredients, they are efficacious, nutrient-rich and delicious. Dogs also genuinely love the taste, as proven by Native Pet's perfect palatability score during product testing.

The brand's most recent product launch, a collection of air-dried chews, offers pets targeted relief in an easy-to-use, protein-forward bite. These four new products - Calm, Relief, Allergy and Bladder - are a clear continuation of Native Pet's innovative approach and are truly setting the brand apart in the growing category. The chews are chicken-based, free of flour and contain no oils or artificial flavoring. Historically, the supplement category has been dominated by the soft chew format, which requires 10+ inactive ingredients to hold the chew together. This means added starches, oils and fillers that are processed under high pressure - and provide little to no nutritional value. Native Pet's air-dried formulation process allows for far fewer inactive ingredients, resulting in a product that is more nutritious for your growing pet.

Native Pet's strategy is simple: invent functional foods that add targeted nutrition to our pets' daily routine with effective results, clean ingredients and truly great taste. Native Pet is available for purchase at Amazon, Boxed, Chewy, Walmart, Thrive Market, select Target stores and on their website: https://nativepet.com/ .

For more information, visit nativepet.com or @thenativepet on Instagram and TikTok .

About Native Pet

Native Pet is a pet nutrition company that makes highly effective and limited ingredient pet supplements. Our products utilize whole-food and superfood ingredients to harness the healing powers found in nature to bolster the health and well-being of our pets. When Native Pet CEO, Dan Schaefer, was looking for better nutrition for his Labrador retriever, Louie, he found that brands were really missing the mark. He quickly realized that kibble was base nutrition and if he wanted to customize Louie's diet for his own unique needs, he required a tailored regimen of kibble coupled with supplements. In an effort to make this realization a reality, Dan called on his childhood friend, Pat Barron, who had a similar passion for pets, food systems and entrepreneurship and together, they founded Native Pet in 2017.

Native Pet logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Native Pet