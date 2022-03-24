Jackpocket Announced as "Official Mobile Lottery App" of Audacy New York

This partnership to provide lottery news to Audacy New York's 7.6 million monthly listeners

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, and Audacy New York, today announced Jackpocket as the Official Mobile Lottery App of Audacy New York.

Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the United States that offers an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. (PRNewsfoto/Jackpocket) (PRNewswire)

"We want to spread the word that the timeless game of the lottery is for everyone," said Jackpocket CEO and founder, Peter Sullivan. "Audacy has a captivated audience of over seven million monthly listeners aged 18 and up in the New York City area, and we're looking forward to sharing the option to play the lottery easily, conveniently, and safely. This partnership with Audacy New York will continue our mission of making the lottery more accessible to everyone."

The partnership will provide recaps of lottery drawings in the morning and evening draw call-outs, making Audacy's New York stations a dedicated source for lottery news. Jackpocket will also host "Jackpot Takeovers"; if Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots reach the $300M threshold, Jackpocket will have spots to share information about the drawings. Jackpocket ads will run across Audacy New York stations throughout 2022, with a mix of formats, including music, news and sports.

Over the past few years, Jackpocket found success utilizing Audacy's leading radio programs to promote the app in New York. Most recently, Jackpocket partnered with Audacy New York to run media for the full 2022 calendar year.

"We are thrilled to grow our successful partnership with Jackpocket to deliver daily lottery news to our local listeners," said Chris Oliviero, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy New York. "This collaboration will utilize all our brands, from news to sports and music, in order to provide Jackpocket with multiple platforms to engage and inform consumers."

Jackpocket, available in ten states, provides a secure way to order official state lottery tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, and more. Jackpocket players have won over $100 million in lottery prizes to date, including nine individual players who have won prizes worth a million dollars or more.

Audacy New York is home to 1010 WINS (WINS-AM), ALT 92.3 (WNYL-FM), NEW 102.7 (WNEW-FM), WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM (WFAN-FM/AM), WCBS-FM 101.1 (WCBS-FM) and 94.7 The Block (WXBK-FM).

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackpocket