InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Protective Covering for the Face (SGM-121)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a full face, personal protection mask that is safe, comfortable and attractive," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the UNIVERSAL FASHION PROTECTIVE GEAR. My design could provide added protection and peace of mind during the current pandemic."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved protective covering for the face. In doing so, it prevents the user from contracting various illnesses and communicable diseases. It also could help to protect against various pollutants. As a result, it enhances safety, comfort and style. The invention features an eye-catching, comfortable and breathable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for men, women and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

