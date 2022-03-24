Independent Research Firm Cites Ansira As A Strong Performer In Channel Incentive Management Report

Company Received Highest Score Possible in Six Criteria

ST. LOUIS, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing services and solutions company, was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Channel Incentive Management, Q1 2022.

"Ansira solves complex challenges for brands that operate in a distributed ecosystem, inclusive of both transacting and non-transacting partners with varying incentive constructs," said Ansira President and Chief Revenue Officer Andy Arnold. "We believe our recognition as a Strong Performer in this report, coupled with our recognition as a Leader in Through-Channel Marketing Automation, further validates our work supporting clients from the enterprise level to the local level."

The Forrester Wave™: Channel Incentive Management, Q1 2022 evaluates channel incentive management providers to help channel professionals select the right one for their needs. Ansira was among 11 companies invited to participate in Forrester's independent analysis, which assesses providers based on their current offering, strategy, and market presence. For inclusion in the report, Forrester required providers to have enterprise market transaction, revenue totaling at least $10 million, a best-of-breed product available for purchase, and Forrester client interest. In addition, each provider had to have their product in use by at least 30 global customers, three of which were surveyed for the final assessment. Ansira received the highest scores possible in six criteria, including the channel performance and incentives types, and the supporting products and services criterion.

Some quotes from the report, authored by Forrester analysts Maria Chien and Jay McBain, include:

Ansira takes a blended technology and managed services approach to incentives.

Ansira is both a marketing agency and leading channel software technology company that has a unique method for driving B2B and B2B2C incentives, motivation, and loyalty.

The 103-year-old company takes a services-led approach to help customers design, manage, and distribute a wide range of channel incentive funds to partners with a focus on local performance.

It has a broad set of customers with specific success in the automotive, technology, and financial industries.

Reference customers stated that Ansira focuses on collaboration and teamwork, brings strategic insights to the table, and drives a measurable and meaningful ROI.

Ansira is best suited for midsize and larger organizations that are looking for a strong services partner to drive their incentives strategy forward.

"We have seen across the many industry verticals we work within that channel incentives are beneficial from the brand level to the local level, driving more sales, partner education, and engagement," said Arnold. "We are proud of the work we do and are committed to continuing to innovate and evolve to provide the best solutions for our clients."

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

Ansira is an independent, global marketing technology and services firm that empowers companies operating in a distributed ecosystem to improve performance by realizing a connected marketplace.

Ansira and its subsidiary Sincro enable brands and their agents, franchisees, dealers, and distributors to drive demand, create seamless customer experiences, and drive revenue through marketing services and proprietary technology platforms.

Teams operating across the US, Europe, South Asia, and Oceania, arm brands and their ecosystems with digital offerings, channel partner marketing technology and services, and local marketing technology to make these experiences possible. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn , and to learn more about Sincro, visit SincroDigital.com or LinkedIn.

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in 390 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of September 30, 2021, had $86 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 255 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. For over 35 years, Advent has been dedicated to international investing and remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.

