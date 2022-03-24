HR Tech Veteran Joins Workforce Intelligence Platform Reejig to Drive Hyper Growth

Former Avature, SmartRecruiters Executive Michael Johnson responsible for sales and partnerships and Reejig's global go-to-market approach

SYDNEY and SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce intelligence platform Reejig , today announced that HR technology veteran Michael Johnson has joined its senior leadership team as Senior Vice President of Sales and Partnerships. In this role, Johnson will be globally responsible for revenue growth and scaling Reejig's global go-to-market strategy. Johnson's appointment follows a year of growth for Reejig, including closing a $21 million funding led by Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar's firm Skip Capital and the appointment of Uber's global talent leader, Jonathan Reyes.

"I am so excited to welcome MJ to Reejig's global leadership team. Bringing 20 years' experience scaling hyper-growth companies, MJ is a proven leader in our space and will play a key role in accelerating Reejig's growth globally," says Siobhan Savage, CEO of Reejig. "I look forward to working with MJ to achieve zero wasted potential for our new and emerging customers."

Johnson joins Reejig from SmartRecruiters where he held a number of sales leadership positions, most recently as SVP of Enterprise Sales. During his seven-year tenure at SmartRecruiters, Johnson played a critical role in their growth to a $1.5B valuation. Prior to SmarRecruiters, Johnson served as SVP of Sales and was a key member of the executive team at Avature, helping to establish the category and secure a market leadership position in Candidate Relationship Management software.

On joining Reejig, Johnson says: "The holy grail for any CHRO or CPO is to intelligently align the people strategy to the business strategy. That starts with understanding all of the skills that exist in the business so you can make informed decisions and maximize the potential of your talent. People leaders have struggled to do this at all, much less at the pace they need to in today's climate where the sand is shifting underneath their feet on an almost daily basis. There's never been a SaaS platform that enables this at any meaningful level of scale. When I saw how Reejig applied ethical AI to finally crack this code, I knew they'd be the leader in this new "Workforce Intelligence" category. I couldn't be more excited to bring this to market."

Reejig is trusted by global organizations including AWS, KPMG, Allianz and more. For more information visit reejig.com .

About Reejig:

Reejig is a leading workforce intelligence platform that enables global organizations to find, retain, and upskill talent at scale. Powered by the world's first independently audited ethical AI, Reejig acts as your central nervous system for all talent decisions, enabling zero wasted potential.

