HealthTrackRx Opens Regional PCR Laboratory in Georgia

DENTON, Texas, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the nation's leading polymerase chain reaction (PCR) clinical lab, today announced the opening of an additional facility in Marietta, Georgia. HealthTrackRx of Georgia will offer a comprehensive menu of infectious disease testing delivered the next morning using state-of-the-art PCR technology.

"The mission of HealthTrackRx is getting people healthier faster," said Martin Price, Executive Chairman and CEO of HealthTrackRx. "By placing labs closer to customers, we can significantly reduce the time it takes to get providers and patients the answers they need."

HealthTrackRx selected the Atlanta market to serve its growing customer base throughout the Southeast. The company plans to open additional facilities in key markets throughout the U.S. as part of its efforts to make next-day PCR results the standard of care for chronic and acute infection detection.

"We're giving providers the ability to take a patient swab today, and get actionable results by morning. With the traditional reference laboratory model, providers are accustomed to results measured in days or weeks," said Price. "Everyone experienced it with COVID-19 – speed matters. We've been seeing this for years with dozens of infections that can have serious consequences if misdiagnosed. HealthTrackRx of Georgia, will go a long way in helping us bring game-changing clinical diagnostics to patients by the next morning."

The facility is centrally located in Marietta's business district at 375 Franklin Gateway, Suite 440 off of I-75. The lab will leverage the latest PCR technology to deliver fast, accurate results across a full menu of testing options.

HealthTrackRx is the nation's leading PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, delivering industry-leading testing turnaround times to clinicians nationwide. For more than 20 years, the company has mobilized accurate clinical decisions through advances in pathogen testing, antimicrobial stewardship, and value-based care programs. HealthTrackRx is among a limited number of labs in the U.S. granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Molecular Laboratory Developed (LDT) COVID-19 Authorized Test. For more information, visit HealthTrackRx at healthtrackrx.com and LinkedIn.

