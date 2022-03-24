Canvas GFX Partners with Voyager Space Services to Make Canvas Envision Available to Broad Network of Space-Focused Start-ups

Envision added to Voyager Space Services best-in-class services portfolio

Partnership gives Canvas exposure to dynamic community of NewSpace start-ups

Canvas Envision combines a powerful and intuitive graphics app with cloud-based collaboration and viewing

BOSTON , March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvas GFX, Inc, the leading provider of visual communication solutions to the manufacturing and technical industries, today announced that it has partnered with Voyager Space Services, a Voyager Space Company, to make Canvas Envision available through the Voyager Space Services MarketSpace platform.

Voyager Space Services provides a curated portfolio of business and technical solutions to entrepreneurs and early-stage NewSpace companies that supports and accelerates their development. Voyager Space Services' easy-access solutions enable company founders and executives to focus on innovation and product development, rather than time-consuming business operations tasks.

Envision is the exclusive visual communication solution offered on the MarketSpace platform. It joins a select number of solutions offered by Voyager Space Services to its customer base alongside a suite of more than 30 offerings.

Canvas Envision bridges the divide between technical and creative visual communication solutions. It makes sophisticated 3D CAD visualizations available to anyone involved in creating product documentation, without the need for prior CAD training or a technical background. Envision combines a lightweight graphics application with cloud-based documentation storage, access, and collaboration.

"Space exploration is one of the most exciting sectors imaginable," said Pat Hume, CEO, Canvas GFX. "By empowering the space start-up community to innovate freely, the Voyager Space Services team is laying the groundwork for huge achievements. We are delighted that Canvas Envision has been selected to be part of the prestigious MarketSpace platform. I can't wait to see how this new audience will put Envision to use."

Dan Geraci, President of Voyager Space Services added: "At Voyager we are focused on helping entrepreneurs turn great ideas into even greater successes that will power humanity's exploits in space. The ability of these companies to effectively communicate what their product can contribute, and how it works, is paramount to their success. Canvas Envision gives space companies that ability and we are very pleased to offer their solution to our network."

About Canvas GFX

Canvas GFX develops visual communication and collaboration solutions trusted by leading brands from verticals including aerospace and defense, automotive, commercial, and domestic appliance, energy, and education. Canvas solutions bridge the divide between technical and creative graphics applications, empowering everyone to communicate and understand complex information with absolute clarity.

https://www.canvasgfx.com/

About Voyager Space Services

Voyager Space Services, a Voyager Space Company, provides operating, technical, business development, and Founder solutions to NewSpace start-ups & grown-ups to allow entrepreneurs to focus on innovation and product development, rather than time-consuming operational tasks. Voyager Space Services' online portal, MarketSpace, provides a user-friendly interface for clients to shop for services and quickly get connected with the space industry's best providers. To learn more about available solutions or to become a provider, visit http://www.VoyagerSpaceServices.com

