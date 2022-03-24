Blockworks, The Giving Block to Donate Up to $600,000 to Girls Who Code in Permissionless Equality Initiative

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blockworks, the leading crypto media brand, announced a new partnership with The Giving Block, the leading crypto donation solution for nonprofit organizations, to donate up to $600,000 to Girls Who Code, an international nonprofit working to close the gender gap in technology.

The initiative is tied to Blockworks' upcoming Permissionless conference, with the company donating a portion of all ticket sales. Blockworks kicked off the initiative with a $100,000 donation, and will donate an additional $25,000 for every 500 tickets sold thereafter. As a part of their Caring With Crypto campaign, The Giving Block will match Blockworks' donations 1:1. The initiative is poised to raise up to $600,000 for Girls Who Code.

"I can think of no two better partners for this initiative than Girls Who Code, which has an incredible legacy of using technology to further equality, and The Giving Block, which has defined what it means to use crypto as a force for good," said Jason Yanowitz, Co-founder of Blockworks. "We're honored to partner with such incredible organizations for this initiative, and look forward to the deeper meaning that this will bring to the Permissionless conference."

CEO of Girls Who Code Tarika Barrett alluded to the need for action. "We need to build pathways to ensure that women are given equal access to opportunities that turn their interest into lucrative and exciting careers," said Barrett. "We're grateful for the support from Blockworks as we work to close the gender gap in tech."

Alex Wilson, Co-Founder of The Giving Block, said of the partnership, "Blockworks continues to lead by example and we're incredibly proud to partner with them to enable their social impact efforts. Blockworks has a reputation for hosting some of the best conferences in the space and this donation sets a great standard for how crypto companies can find innovative ways to support the causes they care about."

About Blockworks

Blockworks is a financial media brand that delivers breaking news and premium insights about digital assets to millions of investors. Blockworks' mission is to advance the digital asset space by onboarding the next wave of investors through world-class information and insights.

About Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code is a nonprofit organization which aims to support and increase the number of women in computer science by equipping young women with the necessary computing skills to pursue 21st century opportunities. Girls Who Code is on a mission to close the gender gap in technology and to change the image of what a programmer looks like and does.

About The Giving Block

The Giving Block makes cryptocurrency fundraising easy for nonprofits, empowering mission-driven organizations, charities, universities, and faith-based organizations to leverage crypto technology to achieve their mission.

About Permissionless

Permissionless is the leading DeFi and metaverse conference. Hosted in Palm Beach, Florida on May 17-19, the conference brings together investors, builders, and users who are shaping the crypto industry. Thank you to our presenting sponsor Coinbase. Ruby sponsors: 1Inch, Bancor, Fireblocks, Ledger, MetaMask, Nansen. Diamond Sponsors: Aave Grants DAO, Abra, Amun | 21 Shares, Ava Labs, Blockdaemon, Boba Network, Circle, Copper, Foundry, GSR, Paraswap, Qredo, TracerDAO, Wintermute. Emerald Sponsors: Algorand, BITGO, Celsius, Degate, Flare Networks, Lukka, Matcha, Solidus Labs, T-Systems, TaxBit, The HBAR Foundation, Waves.

