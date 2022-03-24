Allina Health | Aetna Announces New CEO, Robert Wieland, MD

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allina Health | Aetna is proud to promote Robert Wieland, former Allina Health | Aetna chief medical officer to chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately.

"Bob Wieland has been an integral part of Allina Health | Aetna's executive leadership team since the organization's inception in 2018," said Ric Magnuson, chief financial officer of Allina Health and chairperson of the Allina Health | Aetna Board of Directors. "Bob's leadership experience in the Twin Cities in both the health system and payer industries will further our mission to bring affordable and differentiated health care services to the community."

As CEO, reporting to the Allina Health | Aetna Board of Directors, Wieland will oversee the executive leadership team in setting the overall strategic direction for the health plan's Medicare and Commercial segments as well as lead the company's growth and innovation. Additionally, Wieland will remain responsible for the strategic direction of care and medical management and lead the health plan in formulating standards of care.

"With this leadership transition, the company is well-positioned to accelerate our work to deliver simple, connected health care to those we serve," said Magnuson. "We look forward to our next chapter under Bob's leadership and continuing to bring innovative insurance products to market to provide unparalleled care coordination, ease of access, and simplified products to our members."

Wieland has an extensive background as a leader in the health care industry. Before joining Allina Health | Aetna, he served as Allina Health's chief strategy officer, where he oversaw strategic business development, marketing and communications, and technology integration. During his tenure at Allina Health, Wieland also led the Allina Integrated Medical Network and affiliate strategy. Additionally, he was the executive vice president of the Allina Clinics and Community Division.

Wieland completed his medical degree at the University of Minnesota where he also earned his BA in mechanical engineering. He currently serves on the boards of Open Arms of Minnesota and Advocate Physician Partners in addition to being a member of Medical Alley and the American Cancer Society's Minnesota Chapter of CEOs Against Cancer.

