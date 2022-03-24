Allied Industrial Partners-Backed CES Power Acquires West Coast Cinema Services and its Affiliate BST Power

Acquisition Expands CES Power's Presence in the Film Industry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. and HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CES Power LLC ("CES Power"), a leading global provider of mobile power generation, distribution and temperature control equipment backed by industrial-focused private equity firm Allied Industrial Partners ("AIP"), today announced that it has acquired West Coast Cinema Services and its affiliate BST Power ("West Coast Cinema"), the primary provider of power generation and temperature control services to Hollywood's most elite studios. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009, West Coast Cinema has built a reputation as a leading service provider for the television and film industry through environmentally friendly, state-of-the-art power services. Founder Brett Round will continue with CES Power to lead business development in Hollywood.

"West Coast Cinema will further strengthen our presence in California and enable CES Power to solidify its position as a market leader in critical power services," said Greg Landa, CEO of CES Power.

"Joining CES Power is an incredible opportunity for our team," said Mr. Round. "We look forward to expanding our business and believe CES Power will allow us to better service our growing customer base and bolster our service offering nationally within the film industry."

The acquisition immediately increases CES Power's presence throughout Los Angeles and Hollywood with one of the largest C.A.R.B.-certified movie-silent generator fleets.

CES Power, which was acquired by AIP in June 2021, will continue to actively seek further add-on acquisitions in areas of strategic interest. The West Coast Cinema acquisition represents CES Power's second acquisition, following the company's previously announced acquisition of Florida-based Production Power in December 2021.

"West Coast Cinema is the latest testament to our focus on add-on investments as an accelerator for growth and reflects AIP's buy-and-build strategy in action," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at AIP. "We are excited for the opportunities that this extended footprint within the television and film industry will provide to CES Power and its customers."

About CES Power LLC

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Memphis, TN, CES Power has a multi-decade track record of providing reliable and safe power solutions to its blue-chip customer base, including at the world's most complex and highest profile events. The Company offers a full range of technology driven power services to the broadcasting, entertainment, and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.cespower.com.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("AIP") is a lower and middle market private equity firm that thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services and critical infrastructure. AIP seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement, which allows the firm to execute on buy and build strategies. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com.

