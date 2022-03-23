SELECTIVE INSURANCE RELEASES 10-YEAR WORKPLACE INJURY TREND REPORT

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance today released results of a study of ten years of its workers compensation claims1. This study shows that, on average, employees in 2021 reported workplace-related injuries 18% earlier in their tenure than employees in 2011 – after 5.2 years of service compared to 6.4 years. This data points to a need for employers to rethink their approach to employee safety training, assistance for which Selective's professional safety management team is well equipped to provide.

Selective's ten-year study of its workers compensation claims shows that, on average, employees in 2021 reported workplace-related injuries 18% earlier in their tenure than employees in 2011 – after 5.2 years of service compared to 6.4 years. Reported injuries in an employee's first year on the job have also increased between 2011 and 2021, with 38% of workers compensation claims filed by first-year employees in 2021 versus 32% of first-year employees filing claims in 2011. (PRNewswire)

Reported injuries in an employee's first year on the job have also increased between 2011 and 2021, with 38% of workers compensation claims filed by first-year employees in 2021 versus 32% of first-year employees filing claims in 2011. The data points reflect the average tenure date at the time of the claim and do not indicate an increase in claims frequency.

"Our long- and short-term data about employees' tenure at the time of workplace injury demonstrates the importance of ongoing and effective employee training and safety management across all industries," said Paul Kush, Executive Vice President, Chief Claims Officer, Selective Insurance. "With labor shortages and the challenging hiring environment, tenured employees may be taking on additional responsibilities which is why workplace injury prevention strategies to help employees stay safe should be top-of-mind for businesses."

To view a brief about Selective's workers compensation tenure data, including the most common types of workplace claims by industry and reported to Selective from 2011 to 2021, click here.

Workplace Injury Trends By Industry and First Year on the Job

Between 2011 and 2021, the percentage of reported first-year employee injuries has gradually increased across industries that Selective monitors, aside from construction contractors, according to its workers compensation claims data:

Nonprofit, Education, Religious, and Municipal Organizations : 28% of workers compensation claims were filed by first-year employees in 2021 versus 19% in 2011.

Manufacturing and Wholesalers: 42% of workers compensation claims were filed by first-year employees in 2021 versus 31% of claims filed by first-year employees in 2011.

Retail and Professional Services: 43% of workers compensation claims were filed by first-year employees in 2021 versus 36% of claims filed by first-year employees in 2011.

Construction Contractors: 40% of workers compensation claims were filed by first-year employees in 2021 versus 40% of claims filed by first-year employees in 2011.

"The incidence of first-year employee injuries at many types of companies reveals that no business or entity is immune from the need for a safety orientation process for people new to their job. To minimize risks, all employers must ensure new employees receive orientation on workplace risk management including safety hazards, emergency response plans, and safe driving expectations if company vehicles are operated," said Scott Smith, Vice President, Director of Safety Management, Selective Insurance.

Selective's Safety Management Team helps businesses navigate their workplace risks with tools, complementary resources, digital workplace self-assessments, and value added services including the development of new employee risk orientation checklists to help address and mitigate operation specific risks for businesses and entities of all types and sizes. Learn more by viewing Selective's digital safety management resources.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being named a Great Place to Work® in 2021. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com .

1 Claims analyzed resulted from injuries that occurred between January 1, 2011 through December 31, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Selective Insurance Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Selective Insurance Group, Inc.