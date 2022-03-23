Realtor.com® February Rental Report: Affordability Issues Rise as National Rents Reach 30% of Americans' Incomes

In February, national rents grew 17.1% year-over-year to a new high of $1,792 per month, representing a higher share of household incomes (29.7%) than in 2021 (24.8%)
SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New rental data shows affordability issues are on the rise, as Americans spent 30% of their monthly budgets on rents in February on average, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Rental Report released today. February rents accounted for an even higher portion of household incomes in 14 of the 50 largest U.S. markets, with the list of least affordable areas dominated by Sun Belt metros like Miami, Tampa, Fla. and San Diego, Calif.
In February, the U.S. median rental price hit a new high of $1,792 and soared by double-digit percentages (+17.1% year-over-year) for the seventh month in a row. Among unit sizes, studio rents increased at the fastest annual pace, up 17.1% (+$215) to a median of $1,474. Larger unit rents also posted double-digit gains over February 2021: 1-bedrooms, up 16.4% (+$232) to $1,648; and 2-bedrooms, up 16.2% ($278) to $2,002.
"Whether it's rent or mortgage payments, the general rule of thumb is to keep monthly housing costs to less than 30% of your income. And with rents surging nationwide, February data indicates that many renters' budgets may be stretched beyond the affordability limit," said Realtor.com® Chief Economist Danielle Hale. "With rents up by nearly 20% over the past two years, rental prices are likely to remain high, but we do expect some cooling from the recent accelerated pace. In light of mounting economic uncertainties and the conflict in Ukraine, some households will prefer to buy, in an effort to lock-in a largely fixed monthly payment as a hedge against further inflation. But fast-rising mortgage rates and still-limited numbers of homes for sale could mean some would-be buyers may stick with the flexibility of renting. With rental demand already outmatching supply, rental affordability will remain a challenge. For renters eager to make the transition to first-time buying, finding a relatively affordable rental is key to saving for a downpayment. Tools like the Realtor.com® Rent vs. Buy Calculator can help you frame the numbers in a meaningful way and make the choice that is right for you."
February 2022 Rental Metrics – National
Unit Size
Median Rent
Change over Feb. 2021
Change over Feb. 2020
Overall
$1,792
17.1% ($261)
18.8% ($283)
Studio
$1,474
17.1% ($215)
11.7% ($154)
1-bed
$1,648
16.4% ($232)
17.1% ($241)
2-bed
$2,002
16.2% ($278)
21.2% ($350)
Affordability issues soar nationwide, led by Sun Belt metros
February data indicates that rents are increasingly straining Americans' budgets, representing roughly 30% of typical household incomes. Year-over-year rent growth in February 2022 was four-times higher when compared to March 2020, before the onset of COVID, highlighting limited supply relative to demand. The acceleration in rents is largely driven by a growing segment of young households, many of whom are turning to renting in the face of the for-sale inventory crunch, record-high listing prices and climbing mortgage rates. In turn, many of the least affordable rental markets are also some of the most competitive areas for buying. These trends are illustrated in Sun Belt metros like Miami, Tampa and San Diego, which topped February's lists of fastest-growing and least affordable rental markets, as well as the hottest homebuying destinations.
- February rents made up 29.7% of the typical household income in the 50 largest U.S. metros, a higher share than during the same month in 2021 (25.3%). The rental share of income was even greater in 14 of these markets, led by Miami, at 59.5%; Los Angeles, at 46.0%; and Riverside, Calif., at 45.9% (see table below).
- Representing nearly half of the country's largest markets, the Sun Belt claimed half of February's least affordable areas and all 10 of the fastest-growing rental markets, including four in Florida. The state's low vacancy rates highlight rising rental affordability, with the Florida supply of vacant rental units (6.6%) declining drastically since 2009 (17.9%).
- In Miami, the median rental price spiked 55.3% year-over-year in February, bringing it to the top of February's least affordable markets. Although buying a starter home is more affordable than renting one in Miami, the local for-sale home market is also exploding. Compared to February 2021, listing prices were up 31.6% in Miami, which jumped 25 spots on the latest Realtor.com® Hottest Markets Ranking.
Least Affordable Rental Markets (Feb. 2022)
Rank
Metro Area
Median
Rental Share
Rental Share
of Income YoY
Maximum
1
Miami, Fla.
$2,929
59.5%
37.8%
$1,476
2
Los Angeles, Calif.
$2,993
46.0%
39.1%
$1,952
3
Riverside, Calif.
$2,678
45.9%
40.5%
$1,752
4
Tampa, Fla.
$2,098
44.7%
33.1%
$1,407
5
San Diego, Calif.
$3,008
42.9%
35.0%
$2,105
6
New York, N.Y.
$2,725
40.9%
36.7%
$1,997
7
Las Vegas, Nev.
$1,600
39.6%
30.9%
$1,213
8
New Orleans, La.
$1,725
37.2%
32.5%
$1,392
9
Orlando, Fla.
$1,843
36.7%
26.8%
$1,506
10
Phoenix, Ariz.
$1,855
34.7%
27.9%
$1,628
11
Sacramento, Calif.
$2,029
31.8%
28.6%
$1,912
12
Memphis, Tenn.
$1,385
31.4%
25.3%
$1,324
13
Cleveland, Ohio
$1,378
30.7%
29.2%
$1,345
14
San Francisco, Calif.
$2,970
30.5%
28.2%
$2,921
Middle America rental markets offer relative affordability
Although rental affordability is dwindling at the national level, February data offers some good news for some renters, depending on where they live. In many large markets in Middle America, for instance, February rents came in below the recommended max share of monthly paychecks. Additionally, the area accounted for more than half of February's most affordable rental markets, including Kansas City, Oklahoma City and St. Louis. Still, with February rent growth outpacing incomes even in these relatively affordable areas, renters devoted more of their monthly paychecks towards housing costs than in 2021.
- After making a swift recovery from earlier COVID setbacks, rents grew over 2021 in each of the 50 largest U.S. metros in February, up by double-digits in 39 markets. February rent growth was in single-digit territory in the remaining 11 metros, keeping rental costs to a lower share of incomes in many of these areas.
- At No. 8 on the February list of most affordable rental markets, Minneapolis posted the country's second lowest annual rental price gains, up just 4.5% year-over-year. Compared to a metro like Miami, where rental affordability has dropped dramatically, Minneapolis rents were significantly lower in February ($1,558 vs. $2,929).
- In February, Middle America dominated the top 10 list of most affordable rental markets, with rents taking up less than 30% of typical household incomes in metros like Kansas City, at 19.9%; Oklahoma City, at 21.1%; and St. Louis, at 22.3%.
- At the same time, with housing affordability declining and mortgage rates climbing nationwide, Middle America renters might consider putting their monthly savings on rent towards buying a first home. In the No. 1 most affordable rental market of Kansas City, monthly starter home costs were 21.7% lower than rents in January, but also grew double-digits over 2021.
Most Affordable Rental Markets (Feb. 2022)
Rank
Metro Area
Median
Rental Share
Rental Share
of Income YoY
Maximum
1
Kansas City, Mo.
$1,216
19.9%
18.2%
$1,832
2
Oklahoma City, Okla.
$923
21.1%
19.0%
$1,314
3
Denver, Colo.
$1,921
21.9%
19.0%
$2,631
4
St. Louis, Mo.
$1,299
22.3%
20.7%
$1,749
5
Washington, D.C.
$2,078
22.7%
20.4%
$2,746
6
Indianapolis, Ind.
$1,215
23.0%
20.7%
$1,587
7
Louisville, Ky.
$1,200
23.0%
20.5%
$1,564
8
Minneapolis, Minn.
$1,558
23.0%
22.1%
$2,028
9
Houston, Texas
$1,420
23.4%
21.1%
$1,823
10
Raleigh, N.C.
$1,561
23.5%
19.9%
$1,990
January 2022 Rental Metrics – 50 Largest U.S. Metros*
Metropolitan
Overall Median
Overall
Studio
Studio
1-br
1-br
2-br
2-br Rent
$1,812
19.6%
$1,684
19.3%
$1,685
19.7%
$2,000
18.7%
$1,773
28.1%
$1,420
20.8%
$1,630
28.7%
$1,925
24.4%
$1,770
13.5%
$1,479
12.3%
$1,699
15.6%
$1,850
10.8%
$1,185
9.2%
$1,040
6.9%
$1,117
5.3%
$1,258
11.7%
$1,295
10.0%
$1,095
46.0%
$1,158
12.2%
$1,390
6.1%
$1,621
19.7%
$1,481
21.6%
$1,528
19.5%
$1,777
17.3%
$1,817
10.1%
$1,328
3.1%
$1,811
13.2%
$2,000
4.7%
$1,395
7.8%
$1,133
9.5%
$1,346
9.1%
$1,508
3.4%
$1,378
6.0%
$965
7.9%
$1,319
6.5%
$1,500
8.7%
$1,249
11.7%
$1,028
3.6%
$1,157
10.9%
$1,358
9.7%
$1,610
20.2%
$1,353
19.5%
$1,475
22.9%
$1,900
21.9%
$1,921
15.7%
$1,612
16.6%
$1,801
15.4%
$2,241
17.7%
$1,373
4.2%
$1,074
3.3%
$1,147
4.7%
$1,500
1.9%
$1,648
13.3%
$1,480
36.8%
$1,488
8.6%
$1,888
15.6%
$1,420
13.8%
$1,308
13.3%
$1,295
15.9%
$1,598
14.4%
$1,215
10.9%
$1,040
11.2%
$1,117
8.3%
$1,349
12.5%
$1,570
24.9%
$1,155
7.0%
$1,455
23.1%
$1,708
26.5%
$1,216
11.1%
$1,029
8.9%
$1,077
11.8%
$1,401
11.8%
$1,600
25.1%
$1,254
8.1%
$1,505
29.4%
$1,716
26.8%
$2,993
20.1%
$2,218
19.9%
$2,751
24.3%
$3,402
17.4%
$1,200
12.2%
$1,009
4.6%
$1,105
10.3%
$1,350
10.0%
$1,385
24.2%
$1,248
23.4%
$1,319
23.3%
$1,507
28.9%
$2,929
55.3%
$2,420
51.2%
$2,570
53.2%
$3,248
49.9%
$1,505
9.0%
$1,195
7.4%
$1,402
6.9%
$1,740
11.5%
$1,558
4.5%
$1,222
2.6%
$1,465
4.3%
$1,895
4.1%
$1,690
20.9%
$1,709
24.1%
$1,575
20.2%
$1,818
20.4%
$1,725
11.3%
$1,400
12.0%
$1,508
2.2%
$1,965
8.2%
$2,725
11.5%
$2,500
25.0%
$2,482
5.7%
$3,013
8.0%
$923
8.8%
$800
18.5%
$850
10.5%
$998
10.9%
$1,843
35.4%
$1,620
27.2%
$1,718
35.0%
$2,098
42.7%
$1,751
8.7%
$1,444
12.6%
$1,679
6.1%
$1,950
5.5%
$1,885
25.0%
$1,451
26.2%
$1,648
25.8%
$2,200
21.4%
$1,500
8.8%
$1,210
7.5%
$1,490
15.7%
$1,630
9.5%
$1,725
12.0%
$1,397
10.9%
$1,666
11.1%
$2,004
12.8%
$1,561
20.7%
$1,472
26.6%
$1,440
22.4%
$1,750
21.7%
$1,414
16.5%
$1,105
12.8%
$1,288
17.0%
$1,534
16.0%
$2,678
14.2%
$1,450
-3.6%
$2,170
19.7%
$2,970
12.0%
$1,308
9.0%
$957
6.4%
$1,205
9.5%
$1,398
5.3%
$2,029
13.1%
$1,920
17.9%
$1,880
11.1%
$2,200
13.1%
$1,379
23.4%
$1,279
25.3%
$1,252
23.4%
$1,568
22.8%
$3,008
25.4%
$2,388
22.2%
$2,727
23.8%
$3,369
24.9%
$2,970
12.1%
$2,355
17.9%
$2,750
13.3%
$3,450
11.1%
$3,024
14.2%
$2,416
23.3%
$2,810
14.6%
$3,441
14.8%
$2,104
17.1%
$1,758
25.0%
$2,079
16.8%
$2,516
12.6%
$1,299
9.1%
$999
3.5%
$1,225
9.8%
$1,428
9.8%
$2,098
32.3%
$1,875
26.1%
$1,867
33.1%
$2,349
33.8%
$1,505
13.8%
$1,300
11.6%
$1,428
10.8%
$1,602
13.3%
$2,078
12.3%
$1,705
13.6%
$1,985
11.0%
$2,431
10.5%
Methodology
Rental data as of February for units advertised as for-rent on Realtor.com®. Rental units include apartment communities as well as private rentals (condos, townhomes, single-family homes). All units were studio, 1-bedroom, or 2-bedroom units. We use communities that reliably report data each month within the top 50 largest metropolitan areas. National rents were calculated by averaging the medians of the 50 largest metropolitan areas. *Boston, Mass. and Providence, R.I.'s February 2022 rental data is currently under review.
The affordable monthly rent is calculated by applying the 30% rule to the monthly median household income in each metro. The monthly median household income is derived from the annual median household income data sourced from Moody's Analytics.
Please note: With the release of its February 2022 Rental Report, Realtor.com® incorporated a new and improved methodology for capturing and reporting rental listing trends and metrics. As a result of these changes, this release is not directly comparable with previous Realtor.com® data releases and reports. However, future Realtor.com® data releases, including historical data, will consistently apply the new methodology. See more details here.
About Realtor.com®
Realtor.com® makes buying, selling, renting and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 25 years ago, and today through its website and mobile apps offers a marketplace where people can learn about their options, trust in the transparency of information provided to them, and get services and resources that are personalized to their needs. Using proprietary data science and machine learning technology, Realtor.com® pairs buyers and sellers with local agents in their market, helping take the guesswork out of buying and selling a home. For professionals, Realtor.com® is a trusted provider of consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. For more information, visit Realtor.com®.
Media Contact
press@realtor.com
View original content:
SOURCE Realtor.com