Jack Henry Certified as a Most Loved Workplace

MONETT, Mo., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) announced today it has become certified as a Most Loved Workplace®, backed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analysis. Most Loved Workplace® validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.

"We're thrilled to achieve certification as a great place to work because it highlights our focus in cultivating an environment where individuals feel seen, heard, and understood," said Jack Henry Board Chair and CEO David Foss. "We value the opportunity to provide our employees with a workplace environment that helps them grow and succeed, and this certification proves we are on the right track."

Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Jack Henry became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the organization. Click here to view the certification page for Jack Henry.

"I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model," said Louis Carter, the founder and CEO of the Business Practice Institute.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider of technology solutions primarily for the financial services industry. We are an S&P 500 company that serves more than 8,000 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in future-ready digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking information. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking information. Additional information on these and other factors, which could affect the Company's financial results, are included in its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings on Form 10-K, and potential investors should review these statements. Finally, there may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information.

