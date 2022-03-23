Fast-Growing Christie Campus Health adds to Executive Leadership Team

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie Campus Health, one of the nation's leading providers of mental health services for college and university students, has appointed a seasoned advocacy and communications executive to its leadership team.

Sonya Hagopian, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, Christie Campus Health (PRNewswire)

Sonya Hagopian will serve as Executive Vice President of External Affairs / Chief Communications Officer. In this newly created role, Sonya will focus on creating heightened awareness and advocacy around the importance of student mental health.

Hagopian has more than 20 years of experience in higher education and health care, leading public affairs, brand management, internal and external communications and crisis communications for a variety of organizations.

"Sonya joins a dynamic leadership team at a critical time for our fast-growing organization," said Kate Begley, CEO, Christie Campus Health. "Her experience will be invaluable to us as we continue to work with our college and university clients to ensure their students are supported through whatever mental health challenges they may face."

Most recently, Hagopian served as Vice President of Corporate Communications and Public Relations for Tufts Health Plan, a regional, not for profit health insurance organization providing commercial and government-sponsored health plans, where she led public relations, corporate marketing and branding, and internal, external and crisis communications. Prior to that, she served as Vice President of Communications at the Association of Colleges and Universities of Massachusetts, the leading voice on public policy matters affecting independent colleges and universities across the state.

Nick Motu, who previously served as Executive Vice President of Business Development and External Affairs, is transitioning to a leadership role at the Mary Christie Institute, a national, non-profit think tank sponsored by Christie Campus Health. Dedicated to improving the mental health of college students, the mission of the Mary Christie Institute is to help young people thrive by examining the issues of teen and young adult health and wellbeing. The Mary Christie Institute produces regular programming on a range of issues affecting teen and young adult behavioral health, including emotional wellbeing, substance use, diversity, equity and inclusion, and college success and degree attainment, sharing its findings with key stakeholders, including policy decision makers and campus leaders.

About Christie Campus Health

Based in Lexington, Massachusetts, Christie Campus Health is led by a team with decades of experience in college student health, solely focused on partnering with colleges and universities to deliver efficient, high-quality mental health services to students. In response to the campus mental health crisis, Christie Campus Health's team of experts in public health, clinical psychology, student health insurance and higher education policy together created CONNECT@College, a comprehensive solution that expands counseling center capacity and helps colleges reach and support students in need.

Christie Campus Health is the lead sponsor of the Mary Christie Institute, a national non-profit think tank dedicated to improving the emotional well-being of college students. Through convening, research, journalism and advocacy, it is on the leading edge of initiatives and new ideas in college-age behavioral health.

CONTACT: Sonya Hagopian, shagopian@christiecampus.com

Christie Campus Health and Headspace form partnership to help improve the health and wellbeing of college students. (PRNewsfoto/Christie Campus Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Christie Campus Health