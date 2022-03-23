BPM Supreme Voted Number One DJ Pool for Fourth Year in a Row by the Global DJ Census

The Global DJ Census 2022 by Digital DJ Tips is the largest DJ survey in the world, with over 21,000 responses in total.

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM Supreme, the industry-leading music delivery service for DJs worldwide, is proud to announce a fourth-year victory as the #1 DJ Pool, as voted by 21,000 DJs via Digital DJ Tips' Global DJ Census 2022. In competition with eight similar services, BPM Supreme collected nearly 45% of votes under the category: "Which DJ Download Pool Do You Subscribe To?"

BPM Supreme full color logo on white (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to achieve this award for the fourth year running. Digital DJ Tips is an important and credible educational resource for the DJ community. We are proud to be named the top source for DJ-ready music and want to thank everyone who voted," said Angel "AROCK" Castillo, founder and CEO of BPM Supreme.

BPM Supreme partners with over 100 industry-leading record labels to provide high quality, DJ-ready music, such as new releases, edits, remixes, and playlists. With two available subscription tiers, DJs can start downloading music for as little as $9.99.

The Global DJ Census provides a comprehensive snapshot of the DJ community with statistics about age, gender, and location, plus preferred DJ gear, software, and more.

"The BPM family is strong! Our team is confident that we'll maintain these results for a fifth year in 2023 while we continue to set our sights on being a complete music tool for our users," AROCK continued.

To see the full census results, click here. Learn more about BPM Supreme here.

About BPM Supreme

BPM Supreme is a leading digital music service for professional DJs. With an innovative approach to music discovery, the company names many notable DJs as users, such as DJ Jazzy Jeff, Z-Trip, and DJ Snoopadelic. BPM Supreme partners with the music industry's most prominent companies, including Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, Empire Records, Dim Mak, Mad Decent, Roland, Pioneer DJ, Denon DJ, and Serato. Learn more at www.bpmsupreme.com.

About Digital DJ Tips

Digital DJ Tips is the biggest online DJ school in the world, with over 30,000 students in 163 countries across its DJ training courses. The company's mission is to help as many people as possible become great DJs and producers. Learn more at www.digitaldjtips.com.

Media Contact: Christine Doyle, christine@bpmsupreme.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BPM Supreme