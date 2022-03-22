Over 3 Decades of End-to-End Supply Chain Solutions and Strategies

LAKE FOREST, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 35th anniversary for Segue Corporation, a global, multi-faceted, forward, and reverse logistics supply-chain company. Since it's founding, Segue has become recognized as a leading Value-Added Distributor and OEM partner, servicing and supporting many of the world's premium consumer and computer electronics brands and retailers.

Segue Corp. Over 3 decades of end-to-end custom supply chain solutions and strategies.

Company CEO and founder, Steve Vertun remarked: "We have achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of our associates and our culture of customer service that exists throughout the entire organization. We have dedicated ourselves to 35 years of providing customized supply chain solutions and deliverables which have become industry recognized for their high quality and consummate efficiency. Throughout 2022, we will continue to build upon our milestone starting with a multi-pronged supply chain management blueprint designed for future scalability including an upgraded warehouse management and partner order management platform."

About Segue Corp.

Since 1988, Segue Corp. has been delivering customized, turn-key, reverse logistics supply chain solutions to its OEM partners and marketing associated products into the industry's leading brick & mortar outlets, marketplaces, and online retailers. Segue Corp.'s extensive product line and channel expertise have made the company the distributor of choice for consumer electronics and PC manufactures. www.seguecorp.com (949) 589-5040.

Contact Information:

Segue Corporation

Gary Rothman

(949) 589-5040 x 506

g.rothman@seguecorp.com

