Kahua Announces FedRAMP Moderate Authorization Status with the Sponsorship of the GSA

Kahua Federal Network Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Authorization Status

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahua, a leading provider of capital programs and construction project management information solutions, announces that the Kahua Federal Network (KFN) has gained FedRAMP Authorized status and is now available on the Federal Risk Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Marketplace. With the GSA Sponsorship, Kahua government customers will have the confidence that their capital program technology will deliver enhanced security and monitoring capabilities, furthering the digitization for some of the largest programs in the country.

"The Kahua FedRAMP Authorization status comes at a time where security is top of mind for all organizations. This certification comes on the heels of President Joe Biden's published Executive Order 14028, Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity," said Colin Whitlatch, Kahua, Chief Technology Officer. "Federal agencies require the highest level of security, and with the rigorous process to achieve FedRAMP Authorization, the Kahua platform will deliver a secure and standardized approach to security assessment, user authorization, and continuous monitoring for our cloud software and services."

As federal agencies look to adhere to the guidance of the executive order, they will require a secure platform. Kahua is now posed to support these efforts with the KFN.

In addition to the FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, Kahua also maintains System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Certification. Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), this process follows a comprehensive and rigorous evaluation of the design and operational efficiencies of service organizations security controls across key areas of relevant to the safe handling of customer data.

Combined, these credentials further demonstrate Kahua's commitment of delivering a highly secure and reliable PaaS solution to not only government agencies but all public and private sector customers managing the nations critical infrastructure and building programs.

Kahua is a leading provider of capital program and construction project management software. We are enabling innovation that is changing the way capital programs are planned and delivered. The world's leading construction organizations use Kahua's collaborative construction management solutions to improve efficiency, lower costs and reduce project risk throughout the lifecycle of their capital programs. Our purpose-built solutions for owners, program managers and contractors enable rapid implementation that minimizes time-to-value and enhances user adoption. And with the industry's only low-code application platform, our customers can easily customize existing Kahua apps or even build their own new apps to run their businesses at peak efficiency today and rapidly adapt as business conditions dictate. To learn more, visit www.kahua.com.

