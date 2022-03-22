Industrial Nanotech Schedules Webinar to Discuss Q1 Earnings, Sales Projections, Corporate Initiatives, and Analysts' Guidance for Share Price Targets For Q2, Q3, and Q4 2022 on March 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. EST.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Nanotech Inc, (Pink Sheets: INTK).

The shareholder update webinar will be facilitated by Stuart Burchill, CEO. Mr. Burchill and his team will review the company's most recent reporting period as well as discuss milestones, financial strength, M&A and the outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year. Webinar will also cover the status of major deals, sales, & initiatives. Additionally, analyst's share price targets for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2022 will also be shared with attendees.

To enhance engagement with the Company's shareholder base and facilitate connections with its investors, Industrial Nanotech will answer pre-submitted and live questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions to invest@industrial-nanotech.com.

Webcast Details:

Date: March 24, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM PST

Shareholders, investors, media representatives and other stakeholders are invited to register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MyiOdtmaQ6CTPN9NgOJlVw

About Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

Industrial Nanotech Inc. is a global nanoscience solutions and product development leader. See www.industrial-nanotech.com for more information.

