Arshad M. Khanani M.D., M.A. Joins Vial as an Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vial Ophthalmology network welcomes Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA as an Advisor. Dr. Khanani is a Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research, and Director of Fellowship at Sierra Eye Associates in Reno, Nevada. He is also a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine. Dr. Khanani will lend his expertise to the Vial team as they work to advance the field of Ophthalmology research and grow the Vial Ophthalmology site network.

Vial Dermatology CRO logo (PRNewsfoto/Vial) (PRNewswire)

The Vial Ophthalmology network officially launched in early 2022 with the mission of creating a network of top investigators enabled by Vial's central services.

"Clinical trials in ophthalmology can greatly benefit from a platform of investigators working together to run high quality clinical research programs. With Vial, I am looking forward to guiding them as they continue to make strides in reimagining clinical trial infrastructure in ophthalmology," stated Dr. Khanani.

Dr. Khanani has always strived to provide innovative treatment options for patients with vitreoretinal diseases. He founded the clinical research department at Sierra Eye Associates, which, under his direction, has become a leading US clinical research center. Dr. Khanani has served as a principal investigator for more than 100 clinical trials. He has had the distinction of being the first physician to perform several novel surgical procedures in clinical trials relating to drug delivery devices and gene therapy. Dr. Khanani serves on multiple clinical trial steering committees and scientific advisory boards and is a frequent guest speaker at national and international meetings. He is passionate about teaching and frequently chairs and participates in continuing medical education events. Dr. Khanani has authored more than 80 scientific publications.

With the goal of achieving advances in vitreoretinal care, Dr. Khanani founded the Clinical Trials at the Summit (CTS) meeting, designed to stimulate discussion on clinical trial execution, design and data.

Dr. Khanani is an elected member of the Macula Society, Retina Society and has received numerous awards of distinction. In 2019, he received the Nevada Business Magazine Healthcare Heroes Physician of the Year award for his continued dedication to the field of Ophthalmology. He has received the Senior Honor Award from the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) and was also awarded the prestigious ASRS Presidents' Young Investigator Award in 2021.

See the full release here .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vial