TransPerfect Expands Manchester Presence

NEW YORK and MANCHESTER, England, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the move of its Manchester office into a new, larger facility, as well as the creation of new jobs in technology, media, and project management to support the company's UK and European clients.

Originally opened in 2019 as a small satellite location, TransPerfect's Manchester office has grown rapidly since its inception. The UK residents that moved to Manchester during the COVID-19 pandemic have complemented the existing talent pool and made the city an attractive locale for expansion.

The new larger office will accommodate Manchester's growth as a technology and production hub for the company, combining senior-level managers and experts with newly created positions that will enable qualified professionals to enter the language solutions industry. Focus areas include translation services and media solutions such as voiceover, dubbing, and subtitling.

International organizations with significant presences in Manchester include AstraZeneca, Siemens, Adidas, Microsoft, Amazon, Kellogg's, Unilever, and Gazprom.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "The United Kingdom continues to be one of TransPerfect's major bases of operations. We are excited to expand our presence in Manchester and to tap into the growing talent pool in the region."

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

