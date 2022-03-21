Online Brokerage Service, HomeLister, Rakes in Multiple 5 Star Zillow and Trustpilot Reviews in the First Few Weeks of 2022

HomeLister's technology-driven real estate platform gives home sellers all the tools, professional support, and confidence they need to quickly and easily sell their homes at an affordable, fair, flat fee - and it's working.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeLister, Inc, the digital brokerage and real estate platform that allows homeowners to list and sell their properties online without a traditional real estate agent is disrupting the real estate world as we know it. To date, HomeLister has saved customers over $48 million in commission fees and customers are raving about their experience using the platform.

"The HomeLister team made the entire process effortless," raved a San Jose homeseller who listed her home with HomeLister and was in contract within six days. "You don't have one professional, but several, on your side looking out for your best interests. We sold our home with no issues and closed early." Her review went on to tout how easy and virtually stress free HomeLister made the entire transaction while saving them thousands of dollars in commissions.

Helping homeowners sell their homes for a fair price is exactly why CEO and co-founder Lindsay McLean started HomeLister back in 2015. "As someone who had worked in the real estate industry for decades and had been a home seller myself, I knew there was a need for a real estate platform that could provide the same essential services as a traditional agent but for a fair, affordable price," Lindsay recalls. "Real estate fees should be based on the amount of work required to sell the home, not the value of the home. So I built HomeLister." To date, HomeLister has saved homeowners over $48 million in commission and has hundreds of 5 star reviews.

Listing your home with HomeLister doesn't mean doing it on your own. They offer a plethora of add-on services including everything from professional photography and staging solutions to offer negotiations and transaction management. In an industry that is just beginning to pivot to online services, HomeLister is leading the pack with the perfect mix of technology and professional support - all at a price that is fair to the consumer.

About HomeLister

HomeLister offers homeowners an empowering new way to sell their home without hiring a traditional real estate agent. Homeowners get their listing added to the MLS and every major real estate website with the ability to choose how much assistance they would like from HomeLister, and add additional services - like offer negotiation and professional photography - along the way. The company never takes a percentage of the sale price, charging a low flat fee starting at $599 instead. Learn more at homelister.com.

