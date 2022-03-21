IRS and Leading Payroll Experts to Discuss Payroll Security, Payment Networks, and Other Key Issues Affecting Payroll

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Payroll experts and officials from the IRS and other government agencies will examine key payroll industry issues impacting employee paycheck accuracy and employer tax compliance at the American Payroll Association's (APA) Capital Summit. The two-day conference will be held at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington D.C., March 21-22.

"Capital Summit brings together top government agency officials directly with payroll professionals to advise them on timely issues affecting payroll compliance and employee paychecks," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the APA.

The conference will feature speakers from multiple organizations, including the IRS, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division, the Office of Child Support Enforcement, and more. Presenters will cover key issues impacting payroll operations, such as:

The implications of ACH and FedNow payment networks on businesses and payroll

The latest requirements for mobile and remote workers

Updates from the Internal Revenue Service on current tax issues at the federal level

Capital Summit provides attendees the unique opportunity to learn the latest regulatory developments directly from government agency officials and payroll experts. On-site registration takes place on Monday, March 21 from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. All registrants must agree to APA's health and safety policies, including a requirement for full vaccination to attend. All registrants will be asked to prove their vaccination status using the Clear Health Pass.

