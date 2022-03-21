InventHelp Inventor Develops Blade Holder for Riding Lawnmowers (CWC-116)

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an easier way of either removing a used dull mower blade or installing a newly sharpened blade in a safe manner," said an inventor, from Staunton, Ill., "so I invented the BLADE HOLDER. My design ensures that the blade can be installed correctly and securely."

The patent-pending invention provides a safer way to install/remove the blade on a riding lawnmower. In doing so, it enables the user to apply the appropriate amount of torque. It also reduces potential slippage or spinning of the blade and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for landscapers and the owners of riding lawnmowers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CWC-116, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

