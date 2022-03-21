Evolution Capital Partners Elevates Susan Williamson to Managing Partner

CLEVELAND, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private equity firm Evolution Capital Partners LLC ("Evolution") announced today that Susan Williamson has been promoted to the position of managing partner. Williamson joined Evolution in 2018 as chief revenue officer and partner, bringing with her deep-seated knowledge in sales process development, training and communications, as well as an innate ability to successfully scale operations on a rigorous schedule.

"Susan has been integral to the success of Evolution from the moment she walked through the door," said Jeffrey Kadlic, Evolution's founding partner. "Her excellent communication skills, willingness to work hard and level-headed approach to guiding our founders on their journey from entrepreneurs to owners of professionally managed organizations are some of the main reasons our partner companies choose Evolution. This promotion to managing partner is a well-earned recognition of the leadership she brings every day to support our founders as they build their businesses."

Prior to joining Evolution Capital Partners, Williamson led transformational business development and customer engagement initiatives across business operations, marketing services, CRM and enterprise reorganization for over 20 years. She was COO of Pierry Software, a global services provider for Salesforce Marketing Cloud and served as president of C.TRAC Inc., where she transformed the stalled enterprise into a market leader in the digital marketing space. Noteworthy accomplishments include her defining work at both the Atlantic Envelope Company and American Paper Products Company leading regional sales expansion initiatives. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from The College of William and Mary.

Williamson has been recognized as a 2014 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist, 2012 ExactTarget's Partner of the Year, and 2009 Crain's Cleveland Business Woman of Note. Under her leadership, C.TRAC was awarded 2013 Power of One Reseller finalist, ExactTarget's 2013 Power of One Top Revenue Solution finalists, and Top Revenue Solution Provider of 2013. Additionally, she has served on the Greater Cleveland Partnership Mid-Market Committee, the Board of Trustees for United Way of Medina County and was two-term President of Northeast Ohio Direct Marketing Association.

About Evolution Capital Partners

Established in 2005, Evolution Capital Partners is a small-business private equity firm dedicated to supporting founders seeking to transform their entrepreneurial businesses into professionally managed organizations. Our team of investors, partners and employees focuses on identifying and underwriting investment opportunities with high-growth potential. As a control investor, Evolution supports its founder partners by providing capital and applying its Five Fundamentals professionalization strategy, which addresses the unique challenges experienced by small businesses and accelerates their growth. www.evolutioncapitalpartners.com

View original content:

SOURCE Evolution Capital Partners