InventHelp Inventor Develops New Window Tint Accessory(SGJ-135)

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to keep the interior of my car cool when parked outside in the hot Arizona sun," said an inventor, from Payson, Ariz., "so I invented the WINDOW TRANSITIONING TINT. My design also ensures that I have complete visibility through my windows when driving at night." The invention provides an effective way to prevent sunlight glare. In doing so, it enhances eye comfort and safety. It also helps to prevent UV damage on interior surfaces and it could help to keep the interior space cooler. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households, businesses, vehicle owners, motorcyclists, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

