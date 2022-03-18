Britehorn Partners Advises SolarLeadFactory on Acquisition by Enphase Energy

DENVER, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Britehorn Partners is pleased to announce that its client, SolarLeadFactory, has been acquired by Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems. Founded in 2012, SolarLeadFactory provides high quality leads to solar installers. SolarLeadFactory has joined Enphase with the objective of substantially increasing lead volumes and conversion rates to help drive down the customer acquisition costs for installers.

Enphase has set out to build a digital platform for installers that incorporates tools to design, permit, install, monitor, and maintain solar and battery systems. This acquisition adds lead generation capabilities to that toolset. Enphase will continue to focus on integrating these tools into the digital platform so that its entire network of installers can realize maximum efficiencies in selling to homeowners.

"By leveraging Enphase resources, we'll be able to rapidly accelerate improvements in our lead qualification and conversion efforts and deliver on our mission to help homeowners go solar," said Clayton Cornell, CEO of SolarLeadFactory, "And special thanks to Britehorn Partners, led by Partners Bobbi Babitz Armstrong, Andrew Hurry and Jeff Schottler, for their expertise, professionalism and tenacity in helping us close this deal."

This transaction represents another successful closing for Britehorn Partners in the software and business services verticals following the closing of Action Title Reseach in December, 2021. If you would like more information about Britehorn Partners or this transaction, please contact: Bobbi Babitz Armstrong: bobbi@britehorn.com

About Britehorn

Britehorn Partners is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive, tailored transaction and advisory services to clients in a variety of industries, including insurance, financial services, technology, telecom, business services, consumer products, healthcare, manufacturing, industrials, and food and beverage. The Britehorn team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars. Britehorn Partners is consistently recognized by Axial (axial.net) among the top 20 lower middle market investment banking firms in the U.S. Britehorn Partners owns and operates Britehorn Securities, a FINRA broker-dealer serving investment bankers and institutional placement agents across the country. For more information, please visit www.britehorn.com

About SolarLeadFactory LLC

SolarLeadFactory is a best-in-class solar lead generation engine on the web. Combining proprietary software and data analytics with decades of solar and marketing experience, SolarLeadFactory is accelerating the adoption rate of solar power. The company has helped hundreds of solar installers grow their businesses and nearly two million potential customers looking to install solar panels. For more information, visit www.solarleadfactory.com or LinkedIn.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 42 million microinverters, and approximately 1.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's and SolarLeadFactory's technology, products and services including operational and cost improvements; the market adoption of our products and services; market demand and growth; and the benefits to installers. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

