Press leaders call for immediate release of detained journalists in Ethiopia

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Jen Judson, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the continued detention of Ethiopian journalists who have been reporting on the ongoing conflict in the country.

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club) (PRNewswire)

"We call on the Ethiopian authorities to immediately release freelance video journalist Amir Aman Kiyaro, and his colleagues Thomas Engida and Temerat Negara who have been unjustly detained without any charges. Amir, who has reported on the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia for the Associated Press, has been held by the police for more than 100 days on allegations he violated the country's state of emergency and anti-terrorism laws by interviewing members of the Oromo Liberation Army. Essentially, the Ethiopian authorities are accusing him of doing journalism and as we've repeatedly stated: Journalism isn't a crime. The foundations of a democracy such as Ethiopia's rests on a free and independent

news media where journalists are not persecuted for doing their jobs."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Club's non-profit affiliate, promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

Contact: Rachel Oswald, NPC Press Freedom Team, roswald@cq.com, 202-486-9173.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Press Club