Ferguson, Uponor North America Support New Community Plumbing Challenge Effort in Alabama

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferguson, a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions, and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more, and Uponor North America, a global pioneer in intelligent plumbing and climate solutions, have both announced their continued support for the International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation's (IWSH) Community Plumbing Challenge™ (CPC) program, the most recent of which begins today in Lowndes County, Alabama.

IWSH's latest CPC effort is a collaboration with the Black Belt Unincorporated Wastewater Program (BBUWP) and LIXIL to provide plumbing repairs and upgrades for five homes and develop a framework for ongoing plumbing industry support to the BBUWP. The weeklong project will address a critical issue for public health and safety in the surrounding community, where many low-income homeowners are unable to afford an on-site sewage disposal system, instead resorting to straight piping, which releases sewage above ground.

In cooperation with its nearest branch — in Montgomery, Alabama — Ferguson is generously donating all necessary plumbing products for the project, while Uponor is providing monetary support toward the new program.

"It's unfathomable to think about the more than 2 million Americans living without access to clean water and proper sanitation," said Denise Vaughn, Ferguson's vice president of Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG). "We are honored to partner with IWSH, Uponor and LIXIL, along with many talented and kind plumbers, to bring this project to life in Alabama. This is just the beginning — and we know that, with the leadership and vision of IWSH, change is on the horizon for many other communities, too."

"We are honored to be able to support IAPMO/IWSH in their important work alongside a valued partner like Ferguson," said Ingrid Mattsson, director of Brand and Sustainability for Uponor North America. "Uponor has a long history of supporting plumbers in their role of providing health and safety to the nation and I'm happy to hear that Lowndes County, Alabama, will benefit from this collaboration."

IWSH greatly appreciates the support and sponsorship of a multitude of leading plumbing industry organizations, from sectors including labor, manufacturing and supply. More details of current IWSH Global Partnerships may be found at https://iwsh.org/iwsh/get-involved/sponsors.

"Bringing together the expertise of the plumbing industry to address this need demonstrates our commitment to begin to solve a long-standing issue in Lowndes County," said IWSH North American Program Director Jed Scheuermann. "We are grateful to Ferguson, LIXIL, Uponor and United Association locals in Alabama who join us in our latest Community Plumbing Challenge. Despite various challenges, we team up with support and guidance from community and state officials. Given March 11 is World Plumbing Day, our CPC could not be more perfectly timed to draw attention to how plumbers protect the health of the world!"

The International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation (IWSH) is the philanthropic arm of the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO®). For more information, visit www.iwsh.org.

