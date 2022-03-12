Statement by The United States Conference of Mayors on the Kidnapping of Ukrainian Mayor by Russian Forces

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by the President of The United States Conference of Mayors, Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, in response to Russian forces kidnapping Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, Ukraine:

U.S. Conference of Mayors.

"America's mayors demand the immediate release of the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov. Mayor Fedorov was violently captured while caring for his citizens as they face unimaginable barbarism at the hands of Russian forces. This terrorism cannot be tolerated, and we call on the international community to do whatever is necessary to secure his freedom.

"America's mayors stand united in support of Ukraine and the country's mayors who continue to fight to protect their citizens at great personal risk. We remain humbled by the remarkable courage of the Ukrainian people and their leaders. We will do all that we can to bring Mayor Fedorov to safety."

