SEE TRUMP RALLY LIVE ON REAL AMERICA'S VOICE AS FORMER PRESIDENT IS EXPECTED TO CRITICIZE BIDEN ON U.S. ECONOMY, WAR IN EUROPE

Fastest-growing news network in Florence, South Carolina with wall-to-wall coverage of 45th President's 'Save America' rally

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When 45th President Donald Trump takes the stage in Florence, South Carolina on Saturday to criticize the state of the economy and President Biden's handling of the Ukraine crisis, Real America's Voice will be airing the speech live across all of its digital media platforms. The fast-growing news network will air wall-to-wall coverage of Donald Trump's "Save America Rally" at the Florence Regional Airport on Saturday, March 12.

"While the state of insecurity in America grows – with record inflation, crime soaring, and war raging in Ukraine – millions of Americans will be tuning in to President Trump's rally in South Carolina Saturday and Real America's Voice will be there to deliver the only wall-to-wall coverage available anywhere," said Real America's Voice CEO Howard Diamond. "The 'Save America' rally comes at a time when differences between Trump and Biden have never been more glaring, and the American people want to hear what Donald Trump has to say about it," he concluded.

Jessica Rivera will anchor the network's live coverage beginning at 7pm EST from the Real America's Voice studio. Correspondents Ed Henry, Heather Mullins, Ben Bergquam, and Karyn Turk will be on site at the rally to cover the reaction from participants and provide live, in-depth analysis of the event.





LIVE team coverage of the Florence, South Carolina "Save America Rally" begins Saturday, March 12 at 7:00 pm EST. Stream online at http://realamericasvoice.com or on DISH Ch. 219, Pluto TV Ch. 240, Samsung TV Plus Ch. 1029, The Roku Channel Ch. 175, SelectTV Ch. 106, as well as Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku streaming devices.

