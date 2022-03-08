Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named UK Car of the Year 2022

Ground-breaking Hyundai IONIQ 5 takes top honor at the UK Car of the Year Awards

298-mile range EV also crowned Best Family Car

Hailed by judges as "the future of motoring, but here today"

Follows a string of prestigious awards throughout 2021 and early 2022

Hyundai i20N also recognized at UK Car of the Year Awards as Best Performance Car

SEOUL, South Korea, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new Hyundai IONIQ 5 has added to its growing list of Car of the Year honors by being named overall UK Car of the Year 2022.

(from left) John Challen, Editor and Managing Director at UK Car of the Year / Ashley Andrew, Managing Director at Hyundai Motor UK (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

John Challen, Editor and Managing Director of the UK Car of the Year Awards, said the Hyundai IONIQ 5 had been a popular choice as 2022's number one car. He explained: "The Hyundai IONIQ 5 feels like the future of motoring, only it's here today. The design, performance and practicality make it a fantastic proposition for those looking for an EV – and also a very worthy winner of the title 'UK Car of the Year 2022'."

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK, said: "The IONIQ 5 has really captured the attention of UK consumers, offering a stylish, premium full EV experience that appeals to almost every type of new car buyer. Its innovative layout means its spacious enough for large families, its efficient zero emissions powertrain is perfect for company car buyers and its luxurious eco-friendly interior elevates Hyundai into a genuine premium product. It is a huge endorsement to receive the title of UK Car of the Year"

The claiming of the top honor in the UK Car of the Year Awards came after the IONIQ 5 was also awarded the Best Family Car category where it was praised for making "going electric easy" and being "innovative, desirable, practical, and brilliantly designed to make full use of its electric-only platform."

The Hyundai i20N was also recognized, beating a host of established sports cars to lift the Best Performance Car title. The hot hatch can dispatch 0-62mph in only 6.2 seconds and comes fitted with an efficient 204PS 1.6 T-GDi petrol engine, and the judges were suitably impressed, hailing it as "quite the performer at an affordable price."

Media video of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is available here.

For more information about IONIQ 5, please visit: globalpr.hyundai.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company