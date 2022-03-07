Sezzle and Yapstone Partner to Bring Buy Now, Pay Later to Vacation Rental <legend role="h2">Yapstone<span>will exclusively offer</span>Sezzle's<span>long-term financing to their vast community of merchants as a</span>BNPL<span>payment solution</span></legend>

MINNEAPOLIS, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL ) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle , a leader in the Buy Now, Pay Later industry today, announces its exclusive partnership with Yapstone , the leading travel payment platform for vacation rentals. Sezzle bridges Yapstone's millions of consumers with the ability to seamlessly finance vacations through its long-term financing product.

(PRNewsfoto/Sezzle) (PRNewswire)

Given the ever-changing dynamic of the travel industry, Yapstone brings Sezzle on as an imperative solution –– offering consumers the ability to purchase their chosen vacation rental utilizing Sezzle's long-term financing with 0% APR options available. Vacationers will be able to choose from thousands of rental properties that Yapstone serves, including enterprise clients such as CiiRUS and Track .

In partnership with Yapstone, Sezzle will serve a growing, global market of consumers looking to budget vacations. In a 2021 user survey, one in three Sezzle users reported that they would like to utilize Sezzle for travel, while over 81% agreed they would vacation more often if merchants accepted Sezzle. With over 23 years in the travel industry, Yapstone processes more than $7 billion annually in over 140 different currencies worldwide.

"After reviewing the BNPL space, Sezzle's leadership was clear, and we look forward to our partnership. Our merchant clients are excited to have long-term financing as a competitive differentiator and look forward to Sezzle going live as the travel market continues to re-open post-Covid," said Mike Orlando , Chief Operating Officer at Yapstone.

"In partnership with Yapstone, Sezzle aims to serve consumers as we come out of the pandemic and demand for travel rises. Yapstone opens the door to thousands of vacation rental options, and we look forward to bridging their community of shoppers with Sezzle's responsible, budget-friendly financing solutions," said Veronica Katz , Sezzle Chief Revenue Officer.

To learn more about how Sezzle boosts average order values and enables shoppers to increase basket sizes, reach out to our team here .

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and in-store locations. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up. Sezzle now offers a full suite of payment options including pay in 4 and long-term options.

For additional assets and news on Sezzle please visit https://my.sezzle.com/news/

Follow Sezzle on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Sezzle US Media Contact:

erin.foran@sezzle.com

About Yapstone

Yapstone is a global payments company. Our full-stack payments platform enables and amplifies connections between companies and markets across the globe. Whether it's powering multi-party transactions or accepting local payment methods in emerging markets, Yapstone cuts through payment complexity to enable commerce around the world.

To keep up to date with the latest Yapstone news, visit yapstone.com or follow us:

LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook

Yapstone Media Contact:



Megan Hampson, mhampson@yapstone.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sezzle