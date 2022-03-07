PIPCORN IS ON FIRE: HEIRLOOM CORN SNACKING BRAND TO UNVEIL NEW TABASCO® SAUCE-SPICED LINE AT EXPO WEST

Pipcorn's New Spicy Cheddar Cheese Balls and Spicy Cheddar Popcorn with TABASCO® Sauce Flavor Will be Available for Purchase in Early April

Pipcorn's New Spicy Cheddar Cheese Balls and Spicy Cheddar Popcorn with TABASCO® Sauce Flavor Will be Available for Purchase in Early April

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The better-for-you heirloom corn snacking brand beloved for creating delicious and sustainable favorites, Pipcorn , announced today that it will be expanding its product line to include its hottest innovation yet: Spicy Cheddar Popcorn and Spicy Cheddar Cheese Balls, in partnership with the legendary hot sauce makers at TABASCO® Brand.

Pipcorn’s New Spicy Cheddar Popcorn with TABASCO® Sauce Flavor (PRNewswire)

The new Spicy Cheddar varieties will retail for $4.49 and combine Pipcorn's heirloom super corn and real cheddar cheese with the flavor of TABASCO® Original Red Sauce for an irresistibly cheesy, crunchy, and spicy experience. Baked – not fried – these spicy and cheesy treats have 25 to 30 percent less fat than leading category favorites, and are made with 100 percent real, Non-GMO ingredients.

"Pipcorn will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and we couldn't think of a better time to unveil such an exciting partnership for our consumers," said Jeff Martin, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. "Working with a legacy brand like Tabasco is a dream come true for our team, and is just one of the ways we plan to celebrate our anniversary with our super fans and newcomers alike."

Pipcorn's Spicy Cheddar line will debut at Expo West before launching on the Pipcorn eCommerce site in early April. The products will become available at Whole Foods Markets and other major retailers nationwide in May.

"We're always looking for ways to excite and surprise our consumers, which is why we're thrilled to collaborate with Pipcorn and offer our fans a whole new way to experience Tabasco Sauce," said Kate Neuhaus, Director of Global Marketing Communications at McIlhenny Company. "As two family-founded companies with a shared commitment to making irresistibly great tasting products, this partnership is a natural fit."

Pipcorn popped more than 10 million heirloom popcorn kernels per day in 2021, and anticipate that number doubling in 2022. Along with new innovation, the heirloom corn snack brand with a cult following will also debut refreshed packaging at Expo West. With more innovation in the pipeline, the collaboration with TABASCO® Brand is only the beginning.

Heirloom corn is the not-so-secret ingredient to Pipcorn's snacks. Like all heirlooms – cherished items passed down from generation to generation – Pipcorn's heirloom seeds are the best of the best, hand-selected by family farmers. Grown sustainably and never genetically modified, Pipcorn's special variety of heirloom corn is what makes its products crunchier and more flavorful than commercially grown hybrids.

For more information on Pipcorn and to find a store near you, please visit: www.pipsnacks.com .

About Pipcorn : Pipcorn reimagines snacks with heirloom corn to create better-for-everyone, modern favorites. By using real, clean ingredients, Pipcorn is revolutionizing traditional snacks with its staple ingredient heirloom corn. Pipcorn offers four lines, Heirloom Popcorn, Heirloom Cheese Balls, Heirloom Corn Dippers, and Heirloom Crunchies that are whole grain, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified. Pipcorn was founded in 2012 by Jeff Martin, his sister Jen Martin and his wife, Teresa Tsou and became a Shark Tank success story when backed by Barbara Corcoran in 2015. Pipcorn was crowned as one of "Oprah's Favorite Things" three times and is beloved by celebrities, families, and on-the-go snackers across the nation. Pipcorn is a certified B Corporation and dedicated to creating innovative snacks rooted in sustainability with an accessible price point for all. Pipcorn is available at retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, The Fresh Market, and Central Market. For more information, visit www.pipsnacks.com or follow on social at @Pipsnacks .

About McIlhenny Company and TABASCO® Brand : From our home on Avery Island, Louisiana, McIlhenny Company produces TABASCO® Brand products, including the legendary TABASCO® Original Red Sauce. A household and restaurant staple around the world, TABASCO® Sauce is sold in more than 195 countries and territories and labelled in more than 36 languages and dialects. With more than 150 years of pepper expertise, our family-owned and operated company is constantly experimenting with new flavors and products to carry on our legacy of exciting the world's most popular food and drinks. Our core range of pepper sauces includes TABASCO® Original Red Sauce , TABASCO® Jalapeño Sauce , TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce , TABASCO® Sweet & Spicy Sauce, TABASCO® Cayenne Garlic Sauce , TABASCO® Sriracha , TABASCO® Habanero Sauce , and TABASCO® Scorpion Sauce . To learn more about how we #LightThingsUp please visit us at www.tabasco.com or follow us @tabasco on Instagram and Twitter , @tabascobrand on TikTok and @TabascoUS on Facebook.

