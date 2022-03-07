The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Pulse Biosciences, Inc. ("Pulse" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLSE) securities between January 12, 2021 and February 7, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Pulse investors have until April 18, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In October 2020, Pulse initiated its investigational device exemption ("IDE") study to evaluate the treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia lesions using the CellFX System.

On February 8, 2022, before the market opened, Pulse announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") concluded there was insufficient clinical evidence to support the Company's 510(k) submission to expand the label for the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia. Among other things, the FDA found "that the Company had not met the primary endpoints of the sebaceous hyperplasia FDA-approved IDE study."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.74, or over 34%, to close at $7.12 per share on February 8, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the IDE study evaluating the use of the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions failed to meet its primary endpoints; (2) that, as a result, there was a substantial risk that the FDA would reject Pulse's 510(k) submission seeking to expand the label for the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Pulse securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 18, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Pulse securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles