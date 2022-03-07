Keymed has been included as eligible stocks of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect

CHENGDU, China, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keymed Biosciences Inc. (2162.HK) is pleased to announce that the shares of the Company have been included as eligible stocks of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect with effect from March 7, 2022, pursuant to the announcement issued by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. This means that domestic investors who meet the relevant eligibility criteria can trade the Company's shares directly through the Hong Kong Stock Connect. Previously, the Company was included in eight Hang Seng indices, including the Hang Seng Composite Index (HSCI) and the Hang Seng Healthcare Index, and the change has also taken effect today.

About Keymed

Dedicated to the innovation in biologic R&D, Keymed Biosciences Inc. (Stock Code: 02162 HK) focuses on the urgent unmet clinical needs, and is committed to providing high-quality, affordable, innovative therapies for patients in China and overseas. The core leadership team includes the inventors of the first PD-1 antibody drugs that were pioneered and approved for marketing in the United States and China.

Equipped with integrated R&D/production capabilities, the differentiated R&D platforms include new-generation T cell redirection (nTCE) platform, innovative antibody discovery platform, HTS, bioactivity evaluation platform, and high-yield antibody drug expression cell platform, etc., that will effectively explore the next-generation antibody therapies. Keymed has built a diversified pipeline in the field of autoimmunity and tumor biology. The R&D pipeline include more than 30 self-developed Class I novel drugs, many ranked first in China and/or top three in the world.

