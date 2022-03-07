Family First and MetLife Legal Plans Join Forces to Take on Caregiver Burnout

BOSTON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family First, the first and only caregiving benefit to offer expert-led holistic, coordinated solutions to solve complex family caregiving challenges, today announced a collaboration with MetLife Legal Plans, the country's largest provider of legal benefits, to provide comprehensive support for employees navigating the emotional, social, clinical, and financial challenges of caring for a loved one.

Family First works with caregivers to solve their most urgent and complex caregiving needs. Through this collaboration, MetLife Legal Plans enrollees and their families have ongoing access to Expert Care Teams comprised of professionally accredited nurses, Harvard-trained physicians, social workers, and mental health professionals, backed by industry-leading AI and an expert-authored and curated content library. Care Teams uncover and work with the entire family ecosystem to resolve the most complex challenges. Family First's comprehensive approach addresses mental health, family dynamics, logistics, legal issues, financial challenges, difficult decision-making, and other needs.

The U.S. is experiencing a caregiving crisis. More than 50 million adults in the U.S. act as caregivers for family members and loved ones, and their challenges have been exacerbated by the pandemic. Family caregivers are burned out by their responsibilities with more than 71% are experiencing mental health challenges during the pandemic, 82% experiencing stress, and 62% suffering from depression. Caregiving is also negatively impacting careers: 55% of caregivers are too burned out to do their job well, 40% have left their job, and 38% are thinking about leaving their job.

"Employees have experienced daily and ongoing struggles of managing doctor's appointments, medication adherence, grocery shopping, finances, and more for loved ones—while also working and caring for themselves without asking for help," said Loi Stoddard-Graham, Vice President, MetLife Legal Plans. "We are proud to team up with Family First to support employee caregivers with unlimited access to teams of dedicated care experts. We're helping to create a meaningful impact in their lives and the lives of those in their care."

"Caregiving impacts every aspect of the caregiver's life in profound ways. It creates complicated and multi-faceted challenges that cannot be solved simply with backup care," said Evan Falchuk, CEO & Chairman of Family First. "We are honored to join forces with MetLife Legal Plans to empower family caregivers to take back control of their lives by providing the personalized, expert caregiving solutions they need to address their unique challenges."

About Family First

Family First is the first expert-led and technology-powered caregiving support benefit, integrating expert care teams and clinical and social determinants of health data to create holistic, comprehensive, and accurate care plans that solve employees' most urgent caregiving needs. The company was spun out of virtual care and in-home care management leader VillagePlan. Powered by industry-leading technology, Family First combines 30 years of hands-on experience, a multi-disciplinary team of experts, and an artificial intelligence engine that analyzes data from millions of people to ensure employees have the caregiving solutions they need — and their loved ones are on the right care path. Learn more at www.family-first.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Group legal plans are provided by MetLife Legal Plans, Inc., Cleveland, OH. In certain states, group legal plans are provided through insurance coverage underwritten by Metropolitan General Insurance Company, Warwick, RI. Payroll deduction required for group legal plans. For costs and complete details of the coverage, call or write the company.

