CAREER SHOWCASE ANNOUNCES MARCH 2022 JOB FAIRS

EDISON, N.J. and PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Career Showcase, Inc. announced that they are hosting job fairs this Tuesday March 8, 2022 in Edison, NJ and this Thursday March 10, 2022 in Parsippany, NJ. These events will be held from 5pm -7pm. Eli Lilly and Co. along with 30 other companies will be recruiting live & in person looking to fill multiple positions.

Companies who are attending these fairs are looking to fill multiple positions such as:

Warehouse & Logistics Specialists

Dispensary Technicians

Sales Executives

Manufacturing Operators

Utilities Operators

Quality Control Technicians

CMA's & CTA's

Home Health Aides

Energy Auditors

Energy Technicians

Marketing Specialists

Customer Service Representatives

Career Showcase has been hosting hiring events for 20+ years in NJ and has connected thousands of job seekers with hiring companies. "We continue to receive requests from our partner employers in the region that are eager to fill thousands of open jobs in NJ. We plan to continue holding these live & in person job fairs in 2022 and beyond to help our businesses connect with job seekers in our area" said Career Showcase's Managing Director Brad Edwards.

Job seekers who plan to attend these events must pre-register at www.careershowcase.com . Attendees are advised to bring several copies of their resume and wear attire appropriate for interviewing.

