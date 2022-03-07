Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ("Ericsson" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ERIC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Ericsson securities between April 27, 2017 and February 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/eric.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies, and specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ericsson overstated the extent to which it had reformed its business practices to eliminate the use of bribes to secure business in foreign countries; (2) Ericsson had paid bribes to the terrorist group the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria ("ISIS" or the "Islamic State") to gain access to certain transport routes in Iraq; (3) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from its operations in Iraq were, in at least substantial part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: : www.bgandg.com/eric or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Ericsson you have until May 2, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

