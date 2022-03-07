BrightNight Appoints Chief Financial Officer

INLET BEACH, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BrightNight announced Brian Boland, former Managing Director with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), has joined its senior leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Most recently, Brian led GIP's $500M investment in BrightNight which facilitates the development of the company's growing pipeline of dispatchable renewable power projects across the U.S. BrightNight CEO Martin Hermann shared, "We have gotten to know and appreciate Brian during our capital raise last year and we're thrilled to welcome such an experienced leader to our team. Brian brings a valuable perspective on the industry, capital markets, and an experienced model of operational excellence that he can apply to our growing global operation."

Brian Boland, BrightNight, Chief Financial Officer (PRNewswire)

Over the course of Brian's career, including a long tenure as Managing Director and Co-Head of Infrastructure at EIG Global Energy Partners, Brian has led several billion in private equity and structured capital investments in energy infrastructure projects and companies both domestically and abroad. Prior to his time in private equity, Brian spent over five years at Credit Suisse where he focused on M&A, capital markets, and project finance transactions. In the role of BrightNight CFO, Brian will focus on corporate finance, corporate development activities, investor relations, and the financial operations of BrightNight's U.S. team and its growing cohort of teams across the Asia Pacific region. Brian shared, "As I underwrote the investment into BrightNight for GIP, I liked what I discovered. Throughout the due diligence period, it was easy to see that BrightNight has built truly differentiated capabilities. I'm excited to join a company so clearly positioned to provide what today's market needs: dispatchable renewable power that delivers not just a decarbonized energy system but also a valuable investment for customers reconciling energy needs with reliability and profitability."

BrightNight has been making headlines recently with its investment from GIP, its expanding board of advisors, and notable hires such as its recent announcement on Polly Baranco, who joined BrightNight as Head of Country in Australia. BrightNight is currently developing more than 15-gigawatts of differentiated renewable power projects across the U.S. and its international platform along with its capital partners and utility, corporate and industrial customers.

About BrightNight

BrightNight is the first renewable integrated power company designed to provide utility and commercial and industrial customers with clean, dispatchable renewable power solutions. BrightNight works with customers across the U.S. and Asia Pacific to design, develop, and operate safe, reliable, large-scale, hybrid renewable power projects optimized to better manage the intermittent nature of renewable energy. Its deep customer engagement process, team of proven power experts, and industry-leading prices empower customers to overcome challenging energy sustainability standards, rapidly changing grid dynamics, and the transition away from fossil fuel generation. To learn more, visit: www.brightnightpower.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BrightNight