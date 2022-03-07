Blue Shield of California Contributes $37 Million to its Foundation to Help End Domestic Violence and Promote Health Equity

Funds support Blue Shield of California Foundation's programs, collaborations with community-based organizations to improve the lives of individuals and families throughout the state

OAKLAND, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California today announced it has made a $37 million contribution to Blue Shield of California Foundation to support its efforts to end domestic violence and help California become the healthiest state. The nonprofit health plan has contributed more than $192 million to its Foundation during the past five years.

Blue Shield of California Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization that is funded entirely by contributions from Blue Shield of California, a tax paying, nonprofit health plan with a mission to help provide all Californians access to high-quality health care that's sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California caps its net income at 2% and has a commitment to return money it earns above that limit to the community and its customers.

"Blue Shield of California Foundation is an important resource for our state, addressing deep-rooted, systemic issues such as gender and economic inequity, and racism to help end domestic violence and inequities in health," said Paul Markovich, president and CEO of Blue Shield of California. "We are pleased to support that work and appreciate the Foundation's efforts in making a difference in the lives of individuals and families throughout California."

"We deeply appreciate the support from Blue Shield of California," said Debbie I. Chang, MPH, president and CEO of Blue Shield of California Foundation. "The last two years have been especially challenging, particularly for communities of color with low incomes. We continue to strive to make a difference at the systems level to create lasting and sustainable change to achieve health equity and end domestic violence."

Last year, the Foundation awarded 96 grants totaling $30 million to improve lives statewide from Trinity County in the north to San Diego County in the south. Highlights of the Foundation's grant-making include:

$100 million in its first five years. One of the founding investments in California Black Freedom Fund , a landmark effort to ensure that Black-led organizations have the resources they need to eradicate systemic and institutional racism. Its work is aligned with the Foundation's goals to achieve health equity and end domestic violence, specifically for Californians of color with low incomes. The fund aims to raisein its first five years.

California's efforts in Continued leadership and investment in domestic violence prevention. This includes funding the expansion ofefforts in Domestic Violence Housing First , an innovative model that uses flexible cash assistance to prevent homelessness for domestic violence survivors. The Foundation also is a founding donor of All In For Kids , a fund to prevent childhood trauma, break the cycle of domestic violence, and promote healing during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investments in efforts that put more time and money in the hands of Californians with low incomes, particularly people of color, that increase care workers' wages, benefits, and job quality while keeping the care they provide affordable and accessible for people who need it.

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with over 4.5 million members, over 7,500 employees and more than $21 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $192 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last five years to have an impact on California communities.

Blue Shield of California Foundation supports lasting and equitable solutions to make California the healthiest state and end domestic violence. When we work together to remove the barriers to health and well-being, especially for Californians most affected, we can create a more just and equitable future. For more information, visit blueshieldcafoundation.org, sign up for our monthly newsletter Intersections, and please join us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

