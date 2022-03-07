Academic Partnerships to Present at the Virtual WPI 2022 HBCU Forum to Discuss Innovation in Online Higher Education

DALLAS, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic Partnerships (AP) today announced that Tekoya Boykins, Doctoral Candidate, Assistant Director, Academic Services and Products at AP will present at the annual Wesley Peachtree Institute (WPI) 2022 HBCU Forum, Mar. 7-8, 2022. The virtual WPI Forum focuses on the interests and issues facing historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), with a special emphasis this year on tackling the issues that impact post-pandemic viability, such as fiscal strength, academic excellence and social impact.

Boykins will present her session on the topic of "A COVID-Normal Approach to Higher Education and Meeting the Needs of Underserved Students" on Tuesday, March 8 at 9 am CT. She will discuss how workforce preparedness demands in the wake of COVID are changing educational programs, and how successful online education can help meet the needs of underserved students by allowing flexibility and innovation.

The WPI 2022 HBCU Forum will feature many esteemed keynote speakers, including Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski, III, President, The University of Maryland, Baltimore County, Dr. Lisa Delpit, Education Reform Leader, Researcher and Author, and Dr. Kassie Freeman, President & CEO, African Diaspora Consortium. The Wesley Peachtree Institute is a non-profit corporation organized to provide information, research, training, and consultation for administrators and staff of minority-serving institutions.

Based in Dallas, Texas, AP is the nation's leading online facilitator that helps regional public universities expand access to top-quality, affordable and workforce relevant education.

About Academic Partnerships

Based in Dallas, Texas, Academic Partnerships is an online facilitator that assists primarily public institutions of higher education across North America in taking their academic programs online and recruits and retains qualified students through program completion. AP's mission is to expand access to top quality, affordable and workforce relevant education, especially for working and adult students. Founded in digital innovation more than a decade ago, Academic Partnerships brings single-minded dedication, an integrated set of services and data-driven performance to our collaboration with university partners—even more so as we face the challenges brought on by COVID-19. For more information on innovative online learning solutions, please visit www.academicpartnerships.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Academic Partnerships