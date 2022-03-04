Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese Takes Home a Best in Class at The World Cheese Championships Three Crave Brother Cheeses Finish Top Three in Their Respective Categories

WATERLOO, Wis., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese signature cheeses placed top three at the 2022 World Cheese Championship Contest highlighted by the Fresh Mozzarella being named best of class. Hosted biennially by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the World Championship Cheese Contest is the world's premier technical cheese, butter, and yogurt competition.

"This is the first world championship since 2020 and it's great privilege to be back to showcasing our cheeses among the world's best," said Crave Brothers' founder George Crave. "We are proud to see our efforts recognized and committed to continuing to innovate with our cheeses."

Crave Brothers' fresh mozzarella is a fresh, milky cheese great for salads and appetizers. Serve it with fresh tomatoes, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with basil. Alongside the first place Fresh Mozzarella, Oaxaca in the Latin American Style Melting Cheese category and Marinated Fresh Mozzarella in the Open Class Soft Cheeses Flavored category placed second in their respective categories. You can order these winning cheeses by visiting cravecheese.com/online-store.

The World Championship Cheese Contest is open globally and judged by skilled technical judges from all over the world. Over 2,900 entries were submitted in this year's competition. The cheeses are ranked based on quality, flavor, texture, salt, color, finish, and other necessary criteria. The top three cheeses in a category are awarded a medal (Gold, silver and bronze).

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family, celebrating 20 years in the cheese-making business in 2022, farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses.

