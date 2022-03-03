WOCAN Announced as 2022 AWA Lighthouse Award Winner

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious Lighthouse Award, given annually at the AWA Awards Ceremony, recognizes well-respected leaders who make a positive impact on the automotive industry through service, thought leadership, and innovation. https://awa.autos/2022-lighthouse-award/

Brian & Glenn Pasch, leaders in digital marketing, education, research, and data intelligence for the automotive industry, are pleased to announce WOCAN (Women of Color Automotive Network) as the 2022 Lighthouse Award recipient.

Women of Color Automotive Network (WOCAN) is a 501c3 organization focused on attracting, connecting, and empowering women of color in automotive, an underrepresented population in the industry. The organization has quickly made its mark, attracting more than 530 members, 95 of whom are ally members, and engaging them through monthly speaker events, educational workshops, scholarships, and networking opportunities.

WOCAN was founded by four successful women who have extensive experience in various aspects of the auto industry in OEM, Auto Retail, Service and Maintenance, and Vendor.

The four founding members are:

Patrice Banks , CEO of Girls Auto Clinic, an engineer turned vehicle repair technician who owns an innovative service repair facility geared toward women.

Amanda Gordon , CEO of Gojo Auto, an Auto Remarketing 40 under 40 award recipient and the first Black woman in the State of Colorado to ever own a car dealer

Erikka Wells , Sales Manager at VW of Marion and an Automotive News 40 under 40 award recipient.

Kerri Wise , Chief Marketing Officer at AutoFi and an Automotive News Top 100 Leading Women in North America

"These four leaders saw a need in the automotive industry," says Glenn Pasch, "and created a community where like-minded women can learn from each other and help change the face of automotive. We are pleased to highlight their accomplishments and bring focus to their efforts."

"It's an honor for WOCAN to win the prestigious Lighthouse Award, an award that has recognized great innovators in the auto industry. We believe that innovation is not possible without diverse ideas and backgrounds, and we're proud to play a role in attracting and empowering more women of color in the auto industry." Kerri Wise - President and Co-founder of Women of Color Automotive Network





In the 11th year of the Lighthouse Awards, WOCAN and its founders join an elite group who have been honored for their passion and skills as they strive to improve the automotive industry.

To learn more about WOCAN go to www.wocautonetwork.com

Contact: glenn@pcgcompanies.com

View original content:

SOURCE Brian Pasch Enterprises