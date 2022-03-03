The Ultimate Shortcut For Finding & Booking Local Speaking Opportunities: SpeakerTunity Cities Regional Speaker Lead Directories® Debut First-Ever Contact Directories With Booking Coordinators for Meetings, Venues and Associations in 75 Markets

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are hundreds of speaking opportunities available in YOUR community that are just waiting for you to take the stage! SpeakerTunity Cities® is the very first resource that gives speakers, experts, authors, and entrepreneurs the contacts you need most - instantly at your fingertips. Listings include meetings, associations, venues, and organizations in every one of our markets which include a name, phone number, email, and website for that contact. We can save you hundreds of hours of time!

These first-of-their-kind directories save speakers all the research time to find the meetings, venues and associations

If you are a leader, expert, author or entrepreneur needing to get in front of an audience to grow your business and change more lives, than the new SpeakerTunity Cities® Regional Speaker Leads Directories® is going to make your life infinitely easier!

These first-of-their-kind directories save speakers all the research time to find the meetings, venues and associations within driving distance of their home or office-- organizations that welcome speakers !

"We set out to ensure that no speaker will ever ask again: 'Where do I find speaking gigs?'" says SpeakerTunity's Jackie Lapin. "Our goal is to save speakers and leaders thousands of hours of research time, so they can focus on GETTING BOOKED and making a difference!"

Finding and connecting with the booking coordinators for regional speaking opportunities has never been easier. Each of the 75 regional directories contains 1,500 to 3,000 contacts within each of four primary categories: business meetings (subdivided by industry, ethnicity and gender), philanthropic and service groups, places where speakers address consumers directly; and spiritual, consciousness or faith-based opportunities. More than 100 specialty categories make it easy to find the right match of opportunities easily.

SpeakerTunity Cities® is perfect for experts in nearly any field of business, including coaches, transformational leaders, health practitioners, authors and entrepreneurs who speak to expand their success.

The investment for one initial market is $479. Markets are also bundled together by region, providing a significant savings.

Go to www.SpeakerTunityDirectories.com/Cities for details or to choose your directory.

Contact:

Jackie Lapin

(818) 707 1473

info@speakertunity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SpeakerTunity