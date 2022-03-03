Stagwell (STGW) To Attend and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will attend the upcoming Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet, & Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Florida on March 15, 2022. Management will also host several 1X1 sessions with investors at the conference. To coordinate a meeting, please contact Michaela Pewarski, VP, Investor Relations at ir@stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell's Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings webcast will take place the week prior to the conference on Tuesday, March 8 at 8:30 AM ET. Visit this link to register and access the webcast.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.



