Podetize Launches Podcast Certified Strategist Program To Share Secrets from the Pros

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Podetize, the world's largest podcast production company, announced today that it has just two slots remaining for the Podcast Certified Strategist Program launching this week. The course will teach existing or aspiring podcast coaches, managers, or producers how to launch or reinvent their podcasts via easy-to-use solutions for hosting, content creation, advertising, audience retention, and more. The program will teach podcasters how to expand and monetize their business in today's fast-paced digital world.

The Podcast Certified Strategists Pilot Program is priced at an introductory rate of $10,000, which includes eight weeks of training in pricing and packaging, client service and management, lead generation, knowledge training, and more. The course will delve into specifics regarding how to strategically set up and record a great show on a powerful platform, achieve marketing goals, create binge-worthy content, incorporate easy-to-use technology, introduce great branding, and unique tips for success. Private sessions, mentorship sessions and live group coaching are included and Podetize guarantees that if the coach brings in three or more production clients within one year the annual renewal is free.

"Podcasts are more popular than ever these days. There are thousands of podcasts produced every month and more than 2 milllion+ podcasts competing for listeners, many of whom are affluent, educated and young. Podcast advertising revenue is estimated to be $1.3 billion in 2022, $2 billion by 2023, and $3 billion by 2025. With such dynamic growth potential, it's essential for podcasters to understand how to be seen, heard and found so that they can edu-tain the broadest and most engaged audience possible. To help make that happen, we're dedicated to being the leading podcast coach of choice for the podcast community. We know from experience what works and what doesn't work, and we will share that knowledge in the new certification program. Indeed, success in podcasting relies on support that is not one size fits all," said Tracy Hazzard, CEO of Brandcasters, Inc./Podetize.com.

"The course is ideal for candidates that are committed to becoming valuable experts in the podcast coaching space – those that are willing to invest in the acceleration of growth into a profitable and successful professional. Our goal is to help you expand your opportunities for profitability, which will become your success vehicle for many years to come. We expect that those accepted will see a return on investment in excess of 300% within a year," she said.

An Inc. Innovation columnist and expert product designer, Ms. Hazzard has worked with leading brands like Herman Miller and Martha Stewart Living. She will teach the course together with Chief Technology Officer, Tom Hazzard who has launched over 250 consumer products raking in over $2 billion. Raphie Wagner, a certified strategist and program manager, will coordinate program technology.

Thought leader and lawyer Siria L. Gutiérrez is the recipient of the first Podcast Certified Strategist Program scholarship. She is an advocate for mental health, women's rights, and a talented member of the BIPOC community. Siria is the co-host of the Pivotal Moments HQ podcast, which is about leading an empowering life filled with meaning, intention, and purpose. She is also a Co-Active trained coach, currently in certification with CTI.

