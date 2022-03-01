SO LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors in The Southern Company of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Deloitte & Touche, LLP and an Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline

NEW YORK,, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in The Southern Company ("Southern" or the "Company") (NYSE: SO) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased, acquired, or otherwise held or sold, the publicly traded securities of The Southern Company between May 10, 2013 and February 20, 2020, inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

SO investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, Deloitte & Touche, LLP allegedly made false and/or materially misleading statements in connection with its audit of The Southern Company's financial statements and, in particular, its "clean coal" electric power plant in Kemper, Mississippi. Between May 10, 2013 and February 20, 2020 (the "Class Period"), Deloitte intentionally and recklessly violated its professional responsibilities as Southern's professional auditor and deceived investors about Southern's accounting for and expected completion of the Kemper Plant. Deloitte's untrue statements and omissions of material facts concerning the Kemper Plant operated as a fraud and deceit upon plaintiff and others similarly situated in connection with their purchases and value of Southern securities during the Class Period.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Southern during the relevant time frame, you have until April 25, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

