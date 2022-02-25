- Alignment signals recognition of Terumo Health Outcomes' proprietary ePRISM® technology using precision medicine to improve outcomes for cardiac patients and Corazon accreditation as a means to monitor and recognize such improvements -

Terumo and Corazon Sign Collaboration and Co-Marketing Agreement - Alignment signals recognition of Terumo Health Outcomes' proprietary ePRISM® technology using precision medicine to improve outcomes for cardiac patients and Corazon accreditation as a means to monitor and recognize such improvements -

SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Health Outcomes, a division of Terumo Medical Corporation, a leading global medical device manufacturer, has signed a collaboration and co-marketing agreement with Corazon, Inc., a leader in providing consulting, recruitment, interim management and accreditation services for heart, vascular, neuroscience and orthopedic specialty programs.

Terumo Health Outcomes' platform, ePRISM®, employs complex algorithms to predict – on an individual basis – patients who may have an unanticipated outcome following a cardiac procedure. Armed with this knowledge, clinicians can make informed treatment decisions pre-procedure that prevent complications and lead to better outcomes. In turn, Corazon's unique E3® approach to accreditation allows customers to realize better quality cardiac care programs based on precision medicine.

"This partnership solidifies Terumo's presence in the digital healthcare arena. We are delighted that Corazon recognizes in our ePRISM technology and care pathways consulting an opportunity to partner to deliver innovative solutions that provide healthcare systems and practitioners with pre-procedure, patient-specific data that improves patient outcomes and lowers healthcare delivery costs," said Ryan Graver, Divisional Vice President of Terumo Health Outcomes.

"Corazon always seeks to identify leading-edge solutions for our clients that advance not only patient care, but also healthcare efficiency. By deploying individualized data analytics, together, Corazon and Terumo will provide new insights that guide programs forward in today's ever-changing healthcare environment, particularly within the key cardiovascular service line. More specifically, we believe we can enhance our accreditation services to add a new level of predictive analytics to care delivery, further improving patient outcomes," said Karen Hartman, President and CEO of Corazon.

Terumo and Corazon share a common mission to improve patient care through innovation and expertise. In bringing both solutions to customers this partnership creates synergies around excellence in processes of care, financial performance and most importantly, patient outcomes.

About Terumo Medical Corporation

Terumo Medical Corporation (TMC) is a subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, founded in 1972 as the United States expansion of our larger Tokyo-based parent. For nearly 50 years, TMC has continued the Terumo mission of offering the best possible solutions to healthcare providers and the people they serve. TMC provides products and services across four divisions: Terumo Health Outcomes (THO), which provides healthcare systems with solutions designed to reduce care variation, improve quality metrics, minimize cost and maximize revenue; Terumo Interventional Systems (TIS), which offers solutions for entry site management and lesion access; Terumo Medical Products (TMP), which provides devices for injection and infusion therapy; and Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions (TPS), which develops drug delivery devices.

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 25,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large. More information can be found at www.terumo.com.

About Corazon, Inc.

Corazon is the national leader in program development for the Heart, Vascular, Neuroscience, Spine, and Orthopedic service lines, offering services in Consulting, Recruitment, Interim Management, and Accreditation. We provide the strategic, clinical, operational, market, and financial expertise necessary to develop a truly outstanding specialty program, regardless of existing scope of services. More information can be found at www.corazoninc.com.

