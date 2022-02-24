SimWin Sports Brings Sports to the Metaverse With Hall of Fame Stars

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SimWin Sports is bringing sports and its biggest stars to the metaverse. As the premiere digital sports league to bring 24/7 fantasy sports with NFT players, its football season is nearing kickoff with A-list team owners, just as traditional football seasons go offline. SimWin users have the ability to acquire, train and sell NFT players and become the next "meta sports super star".

SimWin's 24/7 fantasy action for football and basketball is driven by NFT athletes playing on teams owned by sports and entertainment legends including Jerry Rice, Marshall Faulk, Mike Singletary, Tracy McGrady, Penny Hardaway, LaMelo Ball, Dr. Jen Welter, Suzanne de Passe, Nick Carter and more.

Users join the action and sit in the seat of a pro sports agent by acquiring, training, trading and selling NFT players hoping to make it to the big leagues where they can earn real money from their NFTs.

Fans can win too, drafting stars onto season-long, daily, and in-play fantasy rosters to compete for cash in the world's only sports league that is never out of season.

"SimWin has generated tremendous excitement with innovative business models, and unparalleled accuracy of our game simulation," says SimWin CEO David J. Ortiz. "You are playing alongside some of the biggest names in sports with an ability to earn like a sports star."

SimWin Sports games run on a proprietary player performance model, allowing for each digital athlete to have real athlete development over their season and career with growth, atrophy, and hot and cold streaks. This helps us generate the most accurate simulation and data of traditional sports unlocking real money gaming opportunities 24/7/365.

The crypto, gaming and entertainment industry's most prominent investors have thrown their support behind the platform, including 1UP Ventures, Animoca Brands, Infinity Ventures Crypto, Bron Studios, Kingsway Capital and YOLO Investments. "Bringing live action fantasy sports to the metaverse is fundamentally changing the landscape of esports," says Ed Fries, General Partner, 1UP Ventures "SimWin's technology and star-studded roster positions them to dominate one of the most exciting spaces of the next decade."

SimWin was founded by veteran sports and entertainment executive David J. Ortiz, a former senior producer at EA SPORTS, creative director at Sony's sports studio and executive producer for Warner Bros. Former DraftKings CMO and EA SPORTS VP Tom Goedde serves as CMO. Andre Johnson, former VP of Business Development for Mythical Games and Head of Business Development for Virtual Reality Company also serves as EVP Business Development at SimWin. Greg Kirkorsky, former EVP Global Sales and Marketing at STATS, LLC and EVP, Americas at Perform Group has joined SimWin as Chief Revenue Officer.

The platform's blockchain technology is led by Horizen Labs, the renowned authority in blockchain development.

About SimWin Sports

SimWin Sports is the world's first digital sports league that provides daily fantasy players and esports fans the ability to watch, predict, collect, play and earn. 24/7-365. It's the first sports league where the teams are NFTs - owned by some of your favorite athletes and celebrities. Fans can engage with the league and earn by collecting, trading, and managing player NFTs and by participating in daily fantasy and season-long SimWin fantasy competitions. To learn more, visit simwinsports.io.

